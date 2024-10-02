UVA Baseball 2024 Fall Schedule: Maryland, UNCW, Orange & Blue World Series
We may be another four months away before the start of the next Virginia baseball season, but the Cavaliers have returned to Disharoon Park and are back in action for their 2024 fall ball schedule. During the month of October, UVA will host Maryland and UNC-Wilmington for exhibition games and the Cavaliers will also play 11 intrasquad games as part of the Orange and Blue World Series. Admission to all of these games is free and open to the public, with the gates to Disharoon Park opening one hour prior to first pitch.
Read on for the complete UVA baseball 2024 fall schedule.
The Orange and Blue World Series begins this week, with the first series of three games being played on Wednesday, October 2nd, Thursday, October 3rd, and Sunday, October 6th. The games on Wednesday and Thursday will start at 3:30pm, while the game on Sunday is currently scheduled to start at 7pm.
The remaining schedule is subject to change and fans looking to attend the games are encouraged to check @UVABaseball on social media for the latest updates regarding start times. For now, the second three-game series is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 8th, Wednesday October 9th, and Thursday, October 10th. The final series, which is a five-game set, will start Sunday, October 13th and run through Thursday, October 24th. See the full Orange and Blue World Series schedule as it currently stands here:
OBWS - 1
Wednesday, October 2nd at 3:30pm
Thursday, October 3rd at 3:30pm
Sunday, October 6th at 7pm
OBWS - 2
Tuesday, October 8th at TBD
Wednesday, October 9th at TBD
Thursday, October 10th at TBD
OBWS - 3
Sunday, October 13th at TBD
Tuesday, October 15th at TBD
Wednesday, October 16th at TBD
Tuesday, October 22nd at TBD
Thursday, October 24th at TBD
The reason for the gap between the third and fourth games of the final series is that Virginia will host Maryland for an exhibition game on Sunday, October 20th at 12pm. UVA will also host UNC-Wilmington for an exhibition on Sunday, October 27th at noon.
The Cavaliers and Terrapins have played each other during fall ball each of the last few years. UVA traveled to College Park in 2023 and Maryland visited Charlottesville in 2022. The Terps missed out on the NCAA Tournament in 2024 after appearing in each of the previous three NCAA Tournaments. Maryland won the Big Ten regular season and conference title in 2023, but the Terps haven't advanced past the regional round of the NCAA Tournament since 2015, when the Cavaliers beat them in the Super Regionals on the road to winning the program's first-ever national title.
UNC-Wilmington, meanwhile, is the two-time defending Coastal Athletic Association Champions. The Seahawks won 40 games and their eighth CAA title in 2024, but suffered losses to Georgia and Georgia Tech to get eliminated from the Athens Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Virginia is preparing for a 2025 season in which the Cavaliers will look to reach the College World Series for the third year in a row and fourth time in the last five seasons. UVA had four players from last year's roster selected in the MLB Draft, headlined by first round pick Griff O'Ferrall, but the Hoos have a lot of talent returning in 2025, including Jay Woolfolk, Henry Godbout, Evan Blanco, Jacob Ference, Harrison Didawick, Henry Ford, Luke Hanson, Aidan Teel and others, not to mention another talented batch of freshmen recruits and a solid group of incoming transfers.