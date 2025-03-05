UVA Baseball Scores 15 Runs in Two Innings, Run-Rules William & Mary 15-4
Propelled by a five-run second inning followed by a 10-run third inning, Virginia baseball (8-3) scored double-digit runs for the fourth game in a row and won its fifth game in a row overall by defeating William & Mary (4-8) via 15-4 run-rule after seven innings on Tuesday afternoon at Disharoon Park.
After a scoreless first inning, Virginia broke the game open in the second, with Harrison Didawick getting things started with a leadoff double and eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly by James Nunnallee. Jacob Ference and Luke Hanson reached base and then both scored on a double by Eric Becker. Henry Godbout and Henry Ford joined the doubles party next, both times bringing in a run to make it 5-0 Virginia.
Evan Blanco got the start on the mound for the Cavaliers and used a double play to face the minimum in the first and then stranded runners on second and third in the second inning. He ran into more trouble in the third and this time allowed an RBI triple, which brought his outing to an end. Chris Arroyo entered the game and struggled, giving up a pair of walks, a sacrifice fly, and then back-to-back RBI singles. Arroyo was replaced by Wes Arrington, who walked the first batter he faced, but then struck out the next to strand the bases loaded with Virginia still clinging to a 5-4 lead.
The UVA bats went right back to work in the bottom of the third, and this time, put the game away for good. Jacob Ference delivered a solo home run, his first long ball of the season.
Nunnallee and Hanson followed that up with singles and then Becker drew a walk to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Nunnallee and then Ford brought home Hanson and Becker with a single into center field. Aidan Teel walked to load the bases and then Harrison Didawick drew a walk to score a run before Ference came up to the plate again and singled back up the middle to score Ford and Teel. Hanson drew a walk to score another run and then Becker singled into left field to score two more runs. When it was all said and done, Virginia had scored 10 runs on six hits, with two runners coming home via bases loaded walk and another scoring on a wild pitch. The Cavaliers led 15-4 after three innings and that ended up holding as the final score.
Arrington retired the side in order in the top of the fourth and then Jack O'Connor, who made his first appearance in nearly a full calendar year after suffering a season-ending lat injury last March, needed just nine pitches to retire the only three batters he faced in the fifth, and seven of those nine pitches went for strikes. Welcome back, Jack O'Connor.
Dean Kampschror started the sixth inning on the mound for Virginia and threw just two pitches, retiring the only batter he faced before getting replaced by Alex Markus, who gave up a single but retired the next wo batters to end the inning. Ryan Osinski pitched the seventh for UVA and worked around a one-out single to end the game.
Eight Virginia batters recorded a hit in the game and three of them had three-hit games. Eric Becker gets the game ball out the leadoff spot, going 3 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored, while Henry Ford and Jacob Ference each went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Seven Virginia pitchers saw action and Wes Arrington was credited with the win, his first in a UVA uniform.
Up next, Virginia opens ACC play with a three-game series against Boston College this weekend in Charlottesville. Game 1 is set for 4pm on Friday, with game 2 following on Saturday at 1pm and the series concluding on Sunday at 12pm ET. All three games at Disharoon Park will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
