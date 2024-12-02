UVA Basketball: First NET Rankings Released, Where Does Virginia Stand?
The first edition of the NCAA NET rankings, the primary sorting tool used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee to select and seed the field of 68 at the end of the season, was revealed on Monday morning. Virginia (5-2) came in at No. 125 in the initial NET rankings and 13th among ACC teams.
Here is UVA's NET profile through the first month of the season:
NET: No. 125
Quad 1: 0-2 | Quad 2: 1-0 | Quad 3: 0-0 | Quad 4: 4-0
Average opponent NET ranking: No. 158
NET strength of schedule: No. 95
WAB*: 68
WAB = Wins Above Bubble, or how much better a team is than a team that would be on the edge of missing the NCAA Tournament.
Click here to see the complete college basketball NET rankings.
See below for the ordering of ACC teams in the initial NCAA NET rankings:
ACC Basketball in the NET
- Duke - NET No. 4
- Pittsburgh - NET No. 5
- Clemson - NET No. 18
- North Carolina - NET No. 26
- Louisville - NET No. 30
- SMU - NET No. 64
- Florida State - NET No. 67
- California - NET No. 78
- Stanford - NET No. 80
- NC State - NET No. 91
- Notre Dame - NET No. 97
- Wake Forest - NET No. 115
- Virginia - NET No. 125
- Boston College - NET No. 150
- Georgia Tech - NET No. 175
- Syracuse - NET No. 177
- Miami - NET No. 191
- Virginia Tech - NET No. 233
We're going to list Virginia's remaining schedule and indicate which Quadrant each game would fall under given Monday's NET rankings.
As a reminder:
Quad 1: Home vs. NET 1-30, Neutral vs. NET 1-50, Away vs. NET 1-75
Quad 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quad 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quad 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
Virginia's remaining schedule according to the current NET rankings:
December 4th at Florida | NET No. 6 | Quad 1
December 7th at SMU | NET No. 64 | Quad 1
December 12th vs. Bethune-Cookman | NET No. 275 | Quad 4
December 18th vs. Memphis | NET No. 31 | Quad 2
December 22nd vs. American | NET No. 253 | Quad 4
December 31st vs. NC State | NET No. 91 | Quad 3
January 4th vs. Louisville | NET No. 30 | Quad 1
January 8th at California | NET No. 78 | Quad 2
January 11th at Stanford | NET No. 80 | Quad 2
January 15th vs. SMU | NET No. 64 | Quad 2
January 18th at Louisville | NET No. 30 | Quad 1
January 21st vs. Boston College | NET No. 150 | Quad 3
January 25th vs. Notre Dame | NET No. 97 | Quad 3
January 29th at Miami | NET No. 191 | Quad 3
February 1st vs. Virginia Tech | NET No. 233 | Quad 4
February 3rd at Pittsburgh | NET No. 5 | Quad 1
February 8th vs. Georgia Tech | NET No. 175 | Quad 4
February 15th at Virginia Tech | NET No. 233 | Quad 3
February 17th vs. Duke | NET No. 4 | Quad 1
February 22nd at North Carolina | NET No. 26 | Quad 1
February 26th at Wake Forest | NET No. 115 | Quad 2
March 1st vs. Clemson | NET No. 18 | Quad 1
March 4th vs. Florida State | NET No. 67 | Quad 2
March 8th at Syracuse | NET No. 177 | Quad 3
The NCAA Selection Committee places a large emphasis on Quad 1 wins and Quad 3 & 4 losses. As it currently stands, Virginia has eight Quad 1 games remaining on its schedule, six Quad 2 games, six Quad 3 games, and four Quad 4 games. That will change, of course, but this gives a rough visualization of UVA's remaining schedule and which games will be most important for the Cavaliers' hopes of earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
With Virginia currently ranked No. 125 in the NET, Ron Sanchez and the Wahoos certainly have their work cut out for them, as only teams ranked in the top 40 of the NET are considered relatively "safe" to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and even then it's not a guarantee. There are plenty of data points still to be added to Virginia's NCAA Tournament profile, including a number of resume-building opportunities against some of the elite teams in college basketball. That begins with UVA's next game on the road against NET No. 6 Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Virginia will take on Florida on Wednesday at 7:15pm on ESPN2.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News
Virginia Basketball Cruises Past Holy Cross 67-41 | Key Takeaways
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Talks UVA Basketball's Win Over Manhattan
Virginia vs. Holy Cross Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia Basketball Holds Off Manhattan 74-65 | Key Takeaways
UVA Basketball: Ten Things We Learned About Virginia in The Bahamas