UVA Basketball: Three 2026 Recruits That Ryan Odom Needs to Land
Ryan Odom and his staff are looking to make plenty of noise in the class of 2026, and while they have yet to get a commitment, they are in the hunt for plenty of top prospects this cycle. While landing big transfer classes is never a bad thing, you still have to show that you can land and develop high-level recruits if you want to win at the highest level, which is what UVA should be doing.
With that in mind, here are three 2026 prospects that Odom and his staff need to land this cycle.
1. Four-Star Center Arafan Diane
Diane is one of the best prospects in the nation and could have an instant impact at the next level. After originally playing in Guinea in West Africa, Diane plays Iowa United Prep in Norwalk, IA and he is currently the No. 1 center prospect in the country according to 247Sports. The 7'1 260 LBS center has loads of defensive potential and could be just what Odom needs in the middle of his team. Diane is of course going to be highly sought after and already has offers from Arizona, Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Creighton, Florida, Houston, Miami, Purdue, and UConn, among others. The offers have been flying in for Diane and this is going to be a tough battle to win, but if Odom could pull this off, it could be a sign of things to come in Charlottesville.
2. Four-Star SF Billy White III
This past week, On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton reported that UVA is going to host four-star forward Billy White III, who plays at Veterans Memorial High School in Texas. White will be in for an official visit, and it will be a great opportunity for Odom and his staff to make an impression on the young recruit.
According to 247Sports, White is the No. 33 player in the country, the No. 14 small forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas. The 6'8 195 forward reportedly has official visits lined up to SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, LSU, and Maryland. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward. White can score on every level and possesses loads of athleticism to go along with that.
3. Four-Star Forward Cole Cloer
Cloer is a four-star prospect who plays at Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, NC, and Thursday, he trimmed his list of schools to eight, and UVA was among the schools that made the cut.
The other finalists include NC State, UConn, Louisville, North Carolina, Indiana, Florida, and Alabama.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Cloer is the No. 32 player in the country, the No. 15 small forward, and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina. He reportedly has official visits set up in the fall to defending national champion Florida and Alabama. Can UVA find a way to beat out the Gators in this recruitment? It will be tough, but Cloer is the kind of player that the Cavaliers need.