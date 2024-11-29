Virginia vs. Holy Cross Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (4-2) squares off against Holy Cross (4-3) on Friday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along for full play-by-play and live analysis of the game in the thread below. Updates are posted in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the page.
Virginia 0, Holy Cross 0 | 20:00 First Half
Starting Lineups
Virginia: Isaac McKneely, Dai Dai Ames, Andrew Rohde, Blake Buchanan, and Elijah Saunders
Holy Cross: Tyler Boston, Max Green, Aidan Richard, Joe Nugent, and Caleb Kenney
As we await our 4pm tip between Virginia and Holy Cross on the ACC Network, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Holy Cross Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Holy Cross Pregame Notes
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Holy Cross.
- UVA will face two opponents from the Patriot League this season: Holy Cross (Friday) and American (December 22nd).
- Virginia owns a 66-58 all-time record against current members of the Patriot League.
- UVA is 101-10 in home games against non-conference opponents since 2009.
