UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom Contract Terms, Buyout Details Unveiled
The terms of Ryan Odom's contract as new head coach of the Virginia men's basketball program have been revealed. It's a six-year deal, with the contract running through the end of the 2030-2031 season. The total compensation for the first year of the deal is $3,250,000 and that salary will increase by $100,000 each year.
There is an incentive-based bonus structure if Virginia meets certain bench marks of success under Odom's direction and these are fairly standard for major conference college basketball coaches. Winning the ACC Tournament will net Odom a $50,000 bonus, as will qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. Reaching the Sweet 16 carries a $75,000 bonus and making the Elite Eight results in a $100,000 bonus. An appearance in the Final Four would trigger a $250,000 bonus and winning the national championship would also give Odom a $250,000 bonus.
Additionally, inclusion in the top 20 of either the Associated Press or USA Today polls carries a $25,000 bonus, while a top 10 ranking triggers a $50,000 bonus. The national poll incentive will be paid based on the poll in which Virginia is ranked higher. Odom will receive a $50,000 bonus if he is named the ACC Coach of the Year and a $75,000 bonus if he is named the National Coach of the Year.
Other benefits of Odom's contract include reimbursement for moving costs up to $25,000, eight season tickets to home basketball games, and a family membership at one of the local Charlottesville country clubs.
According to a report from David Teel of The Virginian-Pilot, UVA is paying Odom's $1 million buyout for his VCU contract. Odom will be responsible for paying a $15 million buyout to Virginia if he leaves the school within the first two years of the contract. That buyout figure is reduced to $10 million in the third and fourth years of the contract. If Virginia fires Odom without cause anytime before the final year of the contract, the school will owe him the entirety of the remaining compensation, with that number being reduced to 60% of total remaining compensation in the final year.
For context, when Tony Bennett signed his contract extension last June, his total compensation was a little over $4 million, making him the second-highest paid coach in the ACC at the time. His buyout had been lowered gradually over his decade and a half at Virginia, so by the time he signed this extension, his buyout was just $250,000 to be paid back to UVA if he stepped down from his position, which, of course, is what happened just a few months later.
Now, Bennett's full-time successor Ryan Odom has his contract set and a new era of Virginia basketball has begun.
There have been no official announcements regarding the makeup of Odom's staff, but he confirmed publicly in his introductory press conference that Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich would be on the staff, reportedly in the role of associate head coach, and that multiple members of his VCU staff, who have been with him since his days at UMBC, will be coming over as well. Per a report from Jon Rothstein on Monday afternoon, Matt Henry, Bryce Crawford, and Darius Theus will all come over from VCU to serve as assistants on UVA's staff, and Odom's Director of Basketball Operations at VCU, Kelsey Knoche, will also come to Virginia.
We will provide updates as these hirings are made official.