UVA Lacrosse: Five Keys to a Virginia Win Over Towson in Houston
Virginia men's lacrosse travels to Houston, Texas, to take on Towson at the Kinkaid School this Saturday at 1:30pm as the Hoos look to snap a two-game skid and get back on track heading into the more difficult part of their schedule, which includes Maryland on March 15th. That said, here are five keys to a Virginia victory over Towson:
Continue to Whip the Ball Around on Offense
The Virginia offense looked reinvigorated against the Blue Jays last Saturday, moving the ball around with pace and fluidity, looking much more in sync as a unit. The Hoos were constantly whipping the ball with purpose, making it difficult for the Johns Hopkins defense to be set on dodges. Further, the attack looked like the dominant unit they should be, with Truitt Sunderland leading the way with four goals and two assists, while McCabe Millon added three goals and one assist. Moving into this Saturday, continuing to emphasize speedy ball movement and a fast-paced offense will benefit the Hoos, not just for winning in Houston but for establishing a consistent rhythm that defines their offense with a date with No. 1 Maryland on the horizon.
Eliminate the Sloppy Turnovers
This season has been defined by the sloppy turnovers that have plagued Virginia in 2025. Against Richmond, the Cavaliers had two offside penalties in the fourth quarter, two penalties that likely prevented the Hoos from pulling the come-from-behind victory over their in-state rival a few weeks ago. Last time out, the Hoos had 18 turnovers, but the sloppy ones included multiple poor passes and four failed clears. It's important to note that Virginia is implementing a new clear this season, but now that we are in March, these mistakes become inexcusable if this team wants to be in the NCAA Tournament.
Start Fast With Dominance at the X
Kai Lopez takes over at the dot for the Tigers as Matt Constantinides has missed the mark facing off at only 39%. On the other hand, Lopez, a redshirt freshman, is facing off at 53.5%. With an experienced unit led by Anthony Ghobriel, the Cavs should take advantage of the matchup. Combined with Ben Wayer and Noah Chizmar at the wings, the Hoos should consistently win the faceoff from the jump to build an early lead, preventing any upset.
Last year against Towson, the Tigers pounced early with a 5-2 lead, so starting strong, riding the momentum of the fourth quarter of last week, will be crucial.
Lock Down Ronan Fitzpatrick Down Low and Mikey Weisshaar Up Top
The Towson offense starts with Ronan Fitzpatrick down low and the speedy Mikey Weisshaar up top. Despite being a freshman, Fitzpatrick leads the team in goals with 13 this season and is known for moving all over the field to find open space. Up top, former First-Team All-American Weisshaar is a force after scoring 42 goals and dishing out 19 assists his last year. Expect Ben Wayer to draw the assignment, as leaving Weisshaar with a short stick will require an early slide in response. As for the quarterback of this offense, Chop Gallagher is the guy, dishing out a team-leading seven assists this season, with Weisshaar close behind with five.
Embrace the Brand of Virginia Lacrosse: Win the Middle Third
The Virginia brand of lacrosse is about pushing transition, playing lacrosse at the fastest level, the way the sport is intended to be played. Virginia has pushed transition this season and has had success with three transition goals against the Blue Jays, but still don't look as fluid on the break. To their credit, it's not as easy without Connor Shellenberger as your point man, but continuing to push the pace and allow McCabe Millon to develop into the reliable quarterback he can be will pay dividends come ACC play. Embracing the up-and-down rhythm the Hoos play, similar to their season-opening win over now No. 14 Colgate, will favor Virginia against Towson.
Opening faceoff is set for this Saturday at 1:30 PM, with the game set to be streamed on the Corrigan Sports Network.
