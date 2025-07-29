Virginia Mens Lacrosse: UVA Announces 2025 Signing Class
Virginia Men's Lacrosse had one of the top rated 2025 recruiting classes and the class was officially announced today by the school.
Patrick Biese (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Ben Boyer (Dallas, Texas), Owen Crann (Westford, Mass.), Charlie Halpert (Haverford, Pa.), Robby Hopper (Severna Park, Md.), Brayden Lahey (Granger, Ind.), Wes Martin (Charlottesville, Va.), Griff Meyer (Lower Merion, Pa.),
Brendan Millon (Reisterstown, Md.) and Lindan Verville (Needham, Mass.) are set to join the program this fall.
“The 10 men that have committed to the legacy that is UVA Lacrosse clearly understand the responsibility they now have on their shoulders to further advance our program,” Tiffany said.
“Our recruiting class of 2025 is eager to be held to a higher standard as well as engage as an active and collaborative partner in our developmental process. This determination is evident in all of them, and we will grow with this collection of highly competitive
and skilled athletes. Our staff is thrilled with the both the impact and positional balance this crew provides our program.”
UVA’s 10 signees makeup the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class according to Inside Lacrosse. The Cavaliers are the country’s only program whose entire class is made up of five- and four-star prospects.
The class is headlined by the top prospect in the entire country, Brendan Millon. Millon is:
- Consensus No. 1 overall prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse and National Lacrosse Federation
- 2025 C. Markland Kelly Award recipient
- 2025 MIAA Player of the Year
- Three-time MIAA champion
- Two-time MIAA championship game MVP
- Two-time USA Mid-Atlantic Player of the Year (2024-25)
- USA Lacrosse High School All-American
- Three-time First team All-MIAA
- Recorded 151 Goals 100 Assists in his high school career
- Team captain for McDonogh School
- Played club for Team 91 Maryland under his father, Mark Millon and alongside UVA teammates Griff Meyer and Malachi Jones
- Two-time Dean's List recipient