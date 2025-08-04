Virginia Men's Lacrosse: UVA Announces the Addition of Two Key Transfers
The University of Virginia Men's Lacrosse program announced the additoin of two transfers today. Aidan Murnane (Briarcliff, N.Y.) and Michael Meredith (Towson, Md.) are both going to join the Cavaliers as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.
Both Murnane and Meredith are close defensemen and look to bolster a position group that lost several key pieces from last season. In 2025, Virginia finished inside the nation’s top 10 in both ground balls and caused turnovers per game in addition to leading
the country in man-down defense.
“We had a need, and how fortunate we were to fulfill such need with Aidan and Michael,” Tiffany said. “With the graduation of five defensemen, our team needed additional support on our defensive end of the field right away.
“Enter Aidan first, and then Michael later this summer. We added two stalwart defenders who have already proven themselves in college. [Assistant coach] Logan Greco and I cannot wait to get Aidan and Michael into our training sessions and bring them up to speed
on our schemes and nomenclature.”
Murnane comes to Charlottesville from Colgate University having started in 39 of his 40 career appearances dating back to his freshman season (2022). In 2024, he was named a second-team All-Patriot League selection after finishing second on the team and ninth
the conference in caused turnovers (20) and collected a career-best 38 ground balls. Murnane led the Red Raiders in caused turnovers in back-to-back years, including his freshman campaign. Murnane comes to UVA with one season of eligibility remaining after
suffering a season-ending injury in Colgate’s 2025 season opener against Penn State.
Meredith competed at Jacksonville University last season, where he started in 12 of 14 possible games and was named First Team All-ASUN as a true freshman. He tied for fourth on the team in caused turnovers (12) and added 19 ground balls. Meredith also registered
goals against Hampton and Utah. He collected a season-high four ground balls against Duke. Meredith committed to the Dolphins as a four-star high school prospect and is UVA’s first former Boys’ Latin player to sign with Virginia in more than 25 years.
Virginia Men's Lacrosse had one of the top-rated 2025 recruiting classes, and the class was officially announced last month by the school.
Patrick Biese (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Ben Boyer (Dallas, Texas), Owen Crann (Westford, Mass.), Charlie Halpert (Haverford, Pa.), Robby Hopper (Severna Park, Md.), Brayden Lahey (Granger, Ind.), Wes Martin (Charlottesville, Va.), Griff Meyer (Lower Merion, Pa.), Brendan Millon (Reisterstown, Md.) and Lindan Verville (Needham, Mass.) are set to join the program this fall.
“The 10 men that have committed to the legacy that is UVA Lacrosse clearly understand the responsibility they now have on their shoulders to further advance our program,” Tiffany said.
“Our recruiting class of 2025 is eager to be held to a higher standard as well as engage as an active and collaborative partner in our developmental process. This determination is evident in all of them, and we will grow with this collection of highly competitive
and skilled athletes. Our staff is thrilled with the both the impact and positional balance this crew provides our program.”
UVA’s 10 signees makeup the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class according to Inside Lacrosse. The Cavaliers are the country’s only program whose entire class is made up of five- and four-star prospects.
The class is headlined by the top prospect in the entire country, Brendan Millon. Millon is:
- Consensus No. 1 overall prospect, according to Inside Lacrosse and National Lacrosse Federation
- 2025 C. Markland Kelly Award recipient
- 2025 MIAA Player of the Year
- Three-time MIAA champion
- Two-time MIAA championship game MVP
- Two-time USA Mid-Atlantic Player of the Year (2024-25)
- USA Lacrosse High School All-American
- Three-time First team All-MIAA
- Recorded 151 Goals 100 Assists in his high school career
- Team captain for McDonogh School
- Played club for Team 91 Maryland under his father, Mark Millon and alongside UVA teammates Griff Meyer and Malachi Jones
- Two-time Dean's List recipient