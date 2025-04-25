UVA Lacrosse: Keys to a Virginia Victory Against No. 9 Duke
After a decisive win against Lafayette, the Cavaliers set their sights on the final game of the regular season against the Duke Blue Devils, who Virginia has not defeated in the regular season since 2004. This game comes with high stakes, considering a win over Duke will propel the Cavaliers into the ACC Tournament and keep their season alive. Here are five keys to a Virginia victory over Duke.
Virginia Defense Closes Out
This season, the strongest facet of Virginia lacrosse has been its defense, which has put together multiple dominant performances, including limiting Notre Dame to three goals in the first half two weeks ago. Despite this strong outing and other notable performances, the UVa defense has been overwhelmed in the second half on multiple occasions, allowing big runs, which include a seven-goal run by Notre Dame, a six-goal run by UNC, and a three-goal run by Syracuse to close the game. It's impossible to win a game when allowing these runs, so relying on the veteran leadership of goalie Matthew Nunes and LSM Ben Wayer will be key to keeping the Cavaliers level-headed to play a consistent four quarters of lockdown defense.
From a scouting perspective, the Duke offense runs through Maryland transfer Eric Malever, who quarterbacks this offense. At the same time, Andrew McAdorey, Max Sloat, and Benn Johnston will test Virginia from up-top, with two of them likely drawing short-stick defensive midfielders, making the performances of Virginia's rope unit critical for a win this weekend.
Matthew Nunes Rises to the Occasion
The four-year starter will take his place in goal for one final time at Klöckner Stadium in the orange and blue uniform. It's been a tumultuous year for Nunes, losing the starting job to start the year before winning it back now with the opportunity to sign off in Charlottesville with a historic win to stamp his legacy as a Hoo. Virginia's postseason run in 2023 saw Nunes dominate in a cage; against Notre Dame in the final four, he made an impressive 17 saves, his career high, rising to the occasion. If Virginia wants to defeat the team from Durham, Nunes will need to rise to the occasion again, something he's more than capable of. This starts in goal, but also stretches to his vision on the clear or even creating offense as Nunes had three assists last time out against Lafayette.
Ground Balls Win Games
Virginia's ground ball production has lacked compared to recent years, one of the reasons for the Cavaliers' meager year in 2025, but if the Hoos are going to want to win on Saturday, winning the ground ball battle would be a massive factor in pulling off the upset. This starts on the faceoff with the tandem of Andrew Greenspan and Henry Metz either winning the draw or getting wings Ben Wayer and Noah Chizmar involved, playing aggressively and winning the key four or five 50-50 ground balls that are crucial to winning a game.
Virginia's Offense Finds a Groove
It's no secret that the Virginia offense has missed Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier in 2025. The UVA offense has struggled to find a consistent rhythm, scoring less than double-digit goals in their last two ACC outings. Keys to success on offense start with McCabe Millon, who showed his prowess against Syracuse with a three-goal, three-assist game, followed by production from midfielders Griffin Schutz, Will Inderlied, and Johnny Hackett, drawing slides and allowing Virginia to whip the ball around and find the open man.
Win the Fourth Quarter
The Hoos led 10-9 with 11:38 in the fourth quarter against Syracuse before falling to the Orange 12-10. If Virginia wants to defeat Duke, it starts with playing four quarters of lacrosse, avoiding collapses while believing and trusting in each other. A win over Duke would be a massive confidence boost heading into next season, but to do so, it will start with playing a complete game, rising to the game's biggest moments with a loud Klöckner crowd willing the Cavaliers to victory.
Opening faceoff is set for Saturday at 3 pm at Klöckner Stadium and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.