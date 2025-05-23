Scott Stadium to Host 2026 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships
The 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships will be held at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to a recent report by Ty Xanders. The report states that a new location was needed, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be at Gilette Stadium as well as several other cities.
The NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships have not been held at a collegiate location since 2022 when the University of Connecticut hosted at Rentschler Field. Fairfield served as the nearest lacrosse college to organize the event that year. This is the third time lacrosse championships will be hosted at Scott Stadium, with Virginia hosting the event in 1977 and 1982.
For the Virginia Cavaliers, this is massive news; if the Hoos were to advance to Championship Weekend in 2026, they would have a true home-field advantage. Virginia, who did not make the NCAA Tournament this year, had made it to Championship Weekend four of the previous five years, winning the National Championship in 2019 and 2021.
Throughout the year, Scott Stadium has served as the Virginia Cavaliers Football Stadium since 1931 and is the oldest active FBS football stadium in the Commonwealth.
The stadium, which hosts football games yearly, has also hosted singers such as the Dave Matthews Band in 2001, the Rolling Stones in 2005, and U2 in 2009.
Scott Stadium is named after donor and University rector Frederic William Scott (1862-1939). The field is named after David A. Harrison III, who paid to allow natural grass to be reinstalled and maintained since 1995.
As a note, in addition to hosting the Division I Final Four, Scott Stadium will also host the Division II and III Men’s Lacrosse Championships with the same format of the DI semi-finals on Saturday, DII and DIII Finals on Sunday, and the DI Final on Memorial Day Monday.
This year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Final Four features Cornell, Maryland, Penn State, and Syracuse.
As for why Virginia could make it to Championship Weekend in 2026, this team is set to be led by a pair of brothers in McCabe Millon, who is a rising third year, and incoming freshman Brendan Millon, who is the number one rated player in his class. The Hoos offense will also feature another set of brothers, Ryan and Kyle Colsey, alongside multiple experienced offensive players in Truitt Sunderland, Will Inderlied, Joey Terenzi, and Charles Balsamo.
On the defensive side, the Cavs will be anchored by rising fourth year John Schroter, who will be paired alongside either Luke Hublitz, Luke Jamin, and Tommy Snyder, who all played considerable minutes in their freshman seasons. This group will be backed by goaltender Kyle Morris, who already has experience in a Final Four game.
Championship weekend for 2026 is Saturday, May 23rd, to Monday, May 25th.
More Virginia Lacrosse News
- Virginia Lacrosse Offseason Update: Transfer Portal Departures and Needs
- UVA MLAX: Cole Kastner Set to Play for the California Redwoods
- Virginia Women's Lacrosse Falls to Duke in NCAA Tournament
- UVA MLAX: Ben Wayer and Griffin Schutz Selected in PLL Draft
- UVA MLAX: A Tough Ending Breeds Hope for a Bright Future