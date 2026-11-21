In the final home game at Scott Stadium this year, Virginia hosts North Carolina in The South's Oldest Rivalry.

Refresh this page throughout the afternoon for every update live from Scott Stadium.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Pregame

For the first time this year, Virginia rolls out the navy throwbacks.

Approximately 50 players are set to be honored in a pregame Senior Day ceremony.