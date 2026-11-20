The situation is simple — if Virginia wins, it becomes bowl-eligible for the second season in a row. A loss means that the Cavaliers fall to 5-6 and have to win at Virginia Tech in order to participate in an encore.

North Carolina is a difficult team to evaluate. Below, staff writers diagnose the situation and predict the result of The South's Oldest Rivalry.

Jackson Caudell: Virginia 24, North Carolina 14

Virginia is going to have two tries to make it into the postseason, which should still be looked at as an achievement, even if it is a step down from last season. Given the injury uncertainties with UNC and it being the final home game, Tony Elliott's crew rallies and gets that important sixth win to get them to a bowl game.

Xander Tilock: Virginia 6, North Carolina 12

This has all the makings of a defensive slog. This should be an ugly football game, and I am not impressed with Virginia's offense. The 36-7 win against Cal looks great up front, but the offense only scored 22 of those points against the ACC's third-worst scoring defense. The Cavaliers offense might be in for a long day.

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Also of note, injuries are going to play a big role. Starting UNC quarterback Billy Edwards is questionable to play — which is good news for the Tar Heels, as it didn't look like he was going to suit up. Carolina will be sorely missing star DE Melkart Abou-Jaoude, but Virginia undoubtedly has it worse on the injury front.

Overall, it would be easy to look at this 5-5 Tar Heels team and write them off, but that doesn't even begin to tell the full story. Its previous three losses came by a combined six points, including a tight loss against then-No. 1 Miami. North Carolina has its flaws, but hasn't been blown out yet this year. Virginia, on the other hand, has been on the receiving end of a few stinkers. The Tar Heels have the edge.

Steve DeShazo: Virginia 23, North Carolina 20

On Saturday, the Tar Heels may be without their starting quarterback, their best safety (for at least a half) and a pass rusher who had three sacks against Virginia last year. The Cavaliers are as healthy as they've been all season, and both Kam Robinson and Brandyn Hillman showed their defensive playmaking ability last week.

Beau Pribula still isn't the savior Virginia fans hoped for, but if he continues to protect the ball, the Cavaliers have a chance to become bowl-eligible.

Perhaps the best antidote for the Cavaliers' recent struggles is a closing stretch against similarly reeling teams. Virginia handed jet-lagged Cal its fifth straight loss and now faces a decimated UNC squad that has dropped its last three ACC contests. (Virginia Tech is next, but we'll discuss the Hokies' issues later.)