Senior Day (or, graduate student day?) is arriving. Saturday, Virginia football plays its final home game at Scott Stadium this season. It is a big one.

With a win, the Cavaliers will go bowling. With a loss, those hopes are kicked down the road to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., which isn't an ideal scenario for Virginia. The Cavaliers will hope to simply earn win No. 6 at home, against an up-and-down North Carolina team that has also struggled over the past few weeks.

Here is how to watch, and what to watch as Virginia hosts the Tar Heels:

Viewing and listening information

TV: The CW, Kickoff at 12:30 p.m. EST

• Play-By-Play: Thom Brennaman

• Analyst: Jason Cabinda

• Sideline Reporter: Wes Bryant

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Ahmad Hawkins

• Sideline Reporter: Jay James

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

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Notes to know

This is a strange UNC team. It was 4-2 a few weeks ago, and then lost three of its past four games (by a combined six points). One of those defeats was a 38-35 overtime loss against then-No. 1 Miami. Across the whole season, North Carolina's losses have all come by one score (except for a 36-27 loss to then-No. 3 Notre Dame).

Are the Tar Heels a good team that has lost its way, or a bad team that has been lucky?

The answer is unclear. Great teams find a way to win, good teams stay competitive and bad teams get blown out. North Carolina clearly isn't bad, but it is very inconsistent on the "good" side of the spectrum.

Virginia is also inconsistent, although it is firmly on the side of being a bad football team — as four of the Cavaliers' five losses have come by at least 10 points.

The primary culprit for Virginia's stock dive is a lethargic offense. The Cavaliers offense hasn't scored more than 28 points in a Power Four game since August. Regardless of the conclusion coaches come to, it is undeniable that the offense has been average at best (and that might be a little generous). At 26.9 points per game, Virginia's scoring offense ranks 11th in the ACC (79th nationally).

That figure includes two blowout wins over Norfolk State and Delaware, multiple months ago. The recent performances haven't been great. However, the Cavaliers defense carried the team to victory against Cal by returning two interceptions for touchdowns, and getting consistent pressure on the quarterback.

Virginia will need to rely on its generally-sound defense. The Tar Heels might have to start a backup quarterback, and if that's the case, the Cavaliers should have a sizable advantage. The question is, can Virginia's offense do enough to win and push the team into bowl eligibility?