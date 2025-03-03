UVA Women's Basketball is No. 10 Seed in ACC Tournament, Faces Pitt in 1st Round
The 2024-2025 women's college basketball regular season is officially in the books and the postseason has arrived. The 2025 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday at First Horizon Coliseum, formerly Greensboro Coliseum, in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the 15-team tournament runs through Sunday, when the 2025 ACC Champion will be crowned.
Virginia finished the regular season 16-14 overall and 8-10 in ACC play. The Cavaliers are the No. 10 seed in the ACC Tournament and will face No. 15 seed Pittsburgh in the first round on Wednesday at 3:30pm ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. The winner of that game will advance to the second round and will face No. 7 seed California on Thursday at 5pm ET with a spot in Friday's quarterfinals up for grabs.
See the full bracket, schedule, and matchups for the 2025 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament below:
2025 ACC Women's Basketball Matchups & Schedule
First Round - Wednesday, March 5th
Game 1 - 1pm: No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Syracuse (ACCN)
Game 2 - 3:30pm: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh (ACCN)
Game 3 - 6:30pm: No. 11 Stanford vs. No. 14 Clemson (ACCN)
Second Round - Thursday, March 6th
Game 4 - 11am: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Winner Game 1 (ACCN)
Game 5 - 1:30pm: No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (ACCN)
Game 6 - 5pm: No. 7 California vs. Winner Game 2 (ACCN)
Game 7 - 7:30pm: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner Game 3 (ACCN)
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 7th
Game 8 - 11am: No. 4 Florida State vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN2)
Game 9 - 1:30pm: No. 1 NC State vs. Winner Game 5 (ACCN)
Game 10 - 5pm: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN2)
Game 11 - 7:30pm: No. 3 Duke vs. Winner Game 7 (ACCN)
Semifinals - Saturday, March 8th
Game 12 - 12pm: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9 (ESPN2)
Game 13 - 2:30pm: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11 (ESPN2)
ACC Championship - Sunday, March 9th
Championship - 1pm: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (ESPN)
Virginia is 38-42 all-time in ACC Tournament games, reaching the Championship Game six times and winning the tournament title three times (1990, 1992, 1993). The ACC Tournament hasn't been kind to the Cavaliers recently, though, as their last win at the ACC Tournament came back in 2019 and they are currently on a five-game losing streak in ACC Tournament games. Virginia played in the first round in each of the last three ACC Tournaments, losing to Wake Forest in each of those three games. At the very least, the Cavaliers avoided what appeared to be a cursed first round matchup with the Demon Deacons and have drawn Pittsburgh instead.
In the regular season meeting with the Panthers, which took place just a couple of weeks ago on February 16th, Virginia left Pittsburgh with an 80-67 road win. Kymora Johnson joined Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers in program history to record a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Latasha Lattimore had a career-high 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds as Johnson and Lattimore both delivered incredible individual performances to lead the Hoos to a big road win.
Including that game, Virginia has won four of its last five games and three in a row to end the regular season, most recently taking down No. 8 North Carolina 78-75 in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels led that game by as many as 18 points, but the Cavaliers rallied in the second half and used a 14-5 closing run to pick up their first road win over UNC since 2001, snapping a 16-game losing streak in Chapel Hill. Virginia has been excellent on the road since the calendar flipped to February, finishing the regular season winning its last four road games.
Now, Virginia will look to keep that momentum going by beating Pitt in the first round on Wednesday and earning the program's first ACC Tournament win since 2019.
