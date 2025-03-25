UVA Women's Basketball: Latasha Lattimore Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia women's basketball is losing its second-leading scorer and leading rebounder and shot-blocker to the transfer portal. Senior forward Latasha Lattimore has entered her name into the transfer portal, as first reported by On3's Talia Goodman on Tuesday morning (March 25). According to the report from Goodman, Lattimore is in the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, which likely means that Lattimore has an idea of the school or schools she is interested in transferring to and does not want any other coaches reaching out to her.
A 6'4" forward from Toronto, Ontario, Lattimore began her career at Texas, where she played 32 games as a freshman and helped the Longhorns win the Big 12 and make a run to the Elite Eight, but she averaged just 10.3 minutes played per contest. Lattimore transferred to Miami, where she spent the next two seasons, the first of which was shortened by a season-ending ACL injury in her ninth game. Lattimore bounced back in the 2023-2024 season and played 27 games, including six starts, and averaged 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
At the end of that season, Miami's all-time winningest head coach Katie Meier retired and Lattimore entered the transfer portal for a second time shortly thereafter. This time, Lattimore stayed within the ACC and transferred to Virginia, giving Coach Mox and the Cavaliers a big-time piece for their front court, which had been depleted by the losses of Cam Taylor, Sam Brunelle, and London Clarkson.
This ended up being far and away the best season of Lattimore's career, as she broke out and averaged 14.3 points per game, nearly double her previous career-high scoring average (7.7 ppg). She was second on the Cavaliers in scoring and led the team in rebounding at 8.2 boards per game and in blocked shots, rejecting 2.2 shots per game. Lattimore finished the regular season ranked 15th in the ACC in scoring, sixth in rebounding, and third in blocks. She also ranked in the top 10 in overall field goal percentage, knocking down 49.3% of her shots.
Lattimore had 11 double-doubles this season, including a 24-point, 15-rebound performance in Virginia's win at Virginia Tech and a 30-point, 11-rebound outing in Virginia's win at Pittsburgh. She also posted 23 points in UVA's best win of the season at North Carolina in the regular season finale and then notched 12 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, and five steals to help the Cavaliers win their first ACC Tournament game in six years, taking down Pitt 64-50. Unfortunately, Lattimore went down with an injury less than a minute into the second quarter of Virginia's second round ACCT game against Cal, which the Cavaliers ultimately lost 75-58 to end their season.
Lattimore has another year of eligibility due to taking a medical redshirt in the 2022-2023 season and it would seem she intends on using that final year of eligibility at another school, her fourth in five seasons.
Latasha Lattimore is the second UVA women's basketball player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining 6'7" center Hawa Doumbouya, a former Maryland transfer who entered the portal after redshirting her lone season at Virginia and never playing a minute in a Cavalier uniform.
Stay tuned to Virginia Cavaliers On SI for all the latest updates regarding Virginia's offseason activity in the transfer portal.
