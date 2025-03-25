UVA Women's Basketball: Latasha Lattimore Enters Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Virginia’s Latasha Lattimore has entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact”, sources told @On3sports.



The 6-4 senior averaged 14.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 2.2 bpg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/StsxDxjlYl pic.twitter.com/KKXLcwq4Lt