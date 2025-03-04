UVA Women's Basketball's Kymora Johnson Named to All-ACC First Team
Kymora Johnson's historic season continues. The sophomore guard and Charlottesville native was named to the All-ACC First Team, as voted by the ACC's head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel and announced the ACC on Tuesday (March 4th). Johnson became the first Cavalier to earn a First-Team All-ACC selection since since Jocelyn Willoughby in 2020 and she is the first UVA sophomore to be named to the All-ACC First Team since Schuye LaRue accomplished the feat back in 2001.
Johnson, who was an All-ACC Second Team and ACC All-Freshman selection in the 2023-2024 season, followed up her outstanding first year campaign with an even more impressive sophomore leap. Johnson is currently sixth in the ACC in scoring at 17.3 points per game and is tied for the league lead in assists at 5.9 assists per game with Notre Dame's Olivia Miles. On February 16th, Johnson recorded the third triple-double in the history of the UVA women's basketball program, posting 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists to help the Cavaliers to beat Pittsburgh. She joined Dawn Staley as the only players in program history to notch a double-double. Johnson also reached the 1,000 career points mark by scoring a season-high 33 points to help Virginia beat Stanford in the final home game of the regular season.
See the full All-ACC Women's Basketball teams and awards for the 2024-2025 season below.
2024-25 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team
Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
Rookie of the Year: Toby Fournier, F, Duke
Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State
Sixth Player of the Year: Dani Carnegie, Fr., G, Georgia Tech
Most Improved Player: Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State
All-ACC First Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 2257
Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State - 2173
Olivia Miles, Notre Dame - 1949
Aziaha James, NC State - 1902
Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 1729
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame - 1398
Kymora Johnson, Virginia - 1339
Saniya Rivers, NC State - 1316
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina - 1010
Khadija Faye, Pitt - 973
Zoe Brooks, NC State - 968
Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech - 965
Toby Fournier, Duke - 916
Jayda Curry, Louisville - 881
O'Mariah Gordon, Florida State – 878
All-ACC Second Team
Haley Cavinder, Miami - 834
Ioanna Krimili, California - 711
Ashlon Jackson, Duke - 657
Liatu King, Notre Dame - 649
Maria Gakdeng, North Carolina - 623
Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech - 611
Reniya Kelly, North Carolina - 585
Nunu Agara, Stanford - 550
Tajianna Roberts, Louisville - 456
Nya Robertson, SMU - 427
All-Defensive Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 484
Makayla Timpson, Florida State - 368
Saniya Rivers, NC State - 226
Jadyn Donovan, Duke - 161
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina - 123
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame - 109
All-Freshman Team
Toby Fournier, Duke - 520
Tajianna Roberts, Louisville - 410
Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech - 380
Tilda Trygger, NC State - 164
Lanie Grant, North Carolina - 116
Kate Koval, Notre Dame - 10
ACC Most Improved
Zoe Brooks, NC State - 124
Reniya Kelly, North Carolina - 114
Khadija Faye, Pitt - 96
ACC Sixth Player
Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech - 372
Oluchi Okananwa, Duke - 324
Tess Heal, Stanford - 52
ACC Coach of the Year
Wes Moore, NC State - 306
Niele Ivey, Notre Dame - 184
Charmin Smith, California – 99
Johnson will lead Virginia in the 2025 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament this week in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Cavaliers are the No. 10 seed in the tournament and will take on No. 15 seed Pittsburgh in the first round on Wednesday at 3:30pm ET at First Horizon Coliseum and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
