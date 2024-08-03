VIDEO: Anthony Colandrea Talks Fall Camp, QB Battle With Tony Muskett
Virginia sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea took his turn in front of the media after the team's third practice of fall camp on Friday evening and spoke about his increased comfortability in year 2, the benefit of having a relatively healthy offensive line in front him, his thoughts on the quarterback competition with Tony Muskett as well as his relationship with the veteran QB, how he's progressed from last season to this season, and his excitement about some of his new receiving targets.
Watch the video below to hear what Anthony Colandrea had to say after Friday's fall camp practice:
Colandrea on his increased comfortability in UVA's offensive system:
"I think I'm super comfortable, honestly, just because it's my second year in the system. Honestly, kind of like my third - I was here in the spring, I was here in January, so I was here super early. And I feel like I'm super comfortable in the system and just as like all the other guys are."
Colandrea on what he's worked on the most this offseason:
"I would say getting the ball out faster because those guys in front are trying to get me and I don't want to have the ball when they're trying to get me so I would say getting the ball out faster, working on my feet."
Colandrea on his relationship with Tony Muskett and their competition for the starting quarterback job:
"It's awesome. Me and Tony are super close. We're like brothers, so if he makes a good play, I'm gonna compliment him. If I make a good play, he's gonna compliment me. So, it's super awesome."
"We always talk about it, like we talk about things. If we see things, we're gonna tell each other. It's super cool how close we are and I love that."
Colandrea on building chemistry with his wide receivers:
"I'm super excited. I feel like all the guys are standing out. Chris [Tyree], Jaden Gibson's standing out. Suderian [Harrison] is standing out. Andre Greene, Trell Harris, they're all making plays. And that's awesome that we have all these guys that are gonna make plays for us this year."
Colandrea on the speed of Notre Dame transfer Chris Tyree:
"He's the fastest guy I've ever thrown to."
