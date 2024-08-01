Cavaliers Now

Tony Elliott "Not Surprised" by Virginia Picked to Finish 16th in ACC

Matt Newton

Tony Elliott was "not surprised" that his Virginia Cavaliers came in at 16th in the 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll.
Tony Elliott was "not surprised" that his Virginia Cavaliers came in at 16th in the 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll. / Virginia Athletics
In this story:

On the same day that the Virginia Cavaliers officially opened fall camp, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll, revealing that UVA had been picked to finish 16th, or second to last, in the conference this upcoming season. Inevitably, both head coach Tony Elliott and his players were asked about the bleak prediction and they didn't dodge the question. In fact, Elliott didn't even disagree with the results of the poll.

"Not surprised. You know, we earned that the last time we stepped on the field in an ACC game, we did not do our part," Elliott said of Virginia getting picked to finish 16th. "So not surprised, obviously, we got a lot of work to do. We believe that we can finish better than that. This is the preseason. I told the guys don't worry about what people are saying in preseason. All that matters is what they're saying at the end of the season and today was the start of us making our case for that."

While sophomore linebacker Kam Robinson agreed with his coach that the focus is proving the doubters wrong on the field, he did express disapproval with his team being ranked that low in the poll.

"We just gonna wear it on the chin right now. We can't say nothing until first game, Richmond, and then we're just gonna go from there," Robinson said on Wednesday. "We're not no 16 team, we know that... We're going to outperform that."

Robinson was asked what ranking he was expecting from the preseason poll and his answer was as bold as his play on the field last year when he was named a Freshman All-American.

"Top five. I know what we got. It's not like we're a bad team, just got to put it all together."

While there's no doubt that the Cavaliers will be using the poll to fuel them this season, Elliott noted that he wasn't intending to even reference the poll anymore after Wednesday's practice.

"It came out today. Today will be the only day that we even reference it. Our plan is to go down in the submarine, so to speak, and just focus on what we can control, focus on our process," Elliott said. "We get 12 Saturdays, that's what matters. We get 12 Saturdays... Every year when you look at it, they get it wrong. There's always teams that get picked to finish high that don't finish high and there's always teams that get picked to finish low that don't finish low. We got 25 practices and 12 Saturdays and all the days in between to do something about it. And that's really all that was said today."

More Virginia Football News

Virginia Football Fall Camp Injury Report: Four Cavaliers to Miss Season

Virginia Picked to Finish Second to Last in 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll

Virginia Football: Five Questions the Cavaliers Must Answer in Fall Camp

Tony Elliott Shouts Out Five Cavaliers Poised for a "Coming Out Party" in 2024

Tony Elliott: Virginia Football Quarterback Competition "Still Open"

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 