VIDEO: Sanker, Colandrea, Pace & More React to UVA's Win Over Boston College
Virginia remained undefeated in ACC play with a comeback 24-14 victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers fell behind 14-0 and had yet to find the end zone through the first three quarters of the game, but three forced turnovers by the UVA defense in the fourth quarter turned the tide as Virginia won the final period 18-0 to come away with a huge victory.
Following the game, the media was granted access to select UVA football players to get their thoughts on the game. Watch the video below to see interviews with senior safety Jonas Sanker, sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea, graduate running back Kobe Pace, junior offensive tackle McKale Boley, and graduate defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.:
Sanker, who made six tackles and had a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, talked about how the UVA defense has placed an increased focus on forcing turnovers and the confidence that a win like this will generate for the team.
Anthony Colandrea discussed the offense's struggles early in the game and poor execution in the red zone, but also talked about the value of playing turnover-free football for the second week in a row.
Kobe Pace rushed for 19 times for 83 yards and also caught a 29-yard pass from Malachi Fields. Pace talked about UVA's developing run game and the spark that the offense got from the defense forcing turnovers.
McKale Boley talked about his excitement about returning to the field after missing the first four games of the season with an ankle sprain and about the challenge of defending against Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who entered this week as the nation's leader in sacks.
Chico Bennett Jr. spoke on recording his first-career interception and the importance of the UVA defense forcing more turnovers moving forward.
Virginia will look to build on its 4-1 start, the best start to a season since 2019, when the Cavaliers host Louisville next Saturday in Charlottesville. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 3:30pm and the game will be televised on either ESPN or the ACC Network.
