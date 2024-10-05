Virginia vs. Boston College Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to take on Boston College (4-1, 1-0 ACC) in a Saturday ACC matinee in Charlottesville, with the winner improving to 2-0 in conference play. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for Boston College at Virginia in the thread below. This page will be updated following each drive. Most recent updates are at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Read a full preview for the game here: Virginia Football vs. Boston College Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Boston College Game Notes
- Boston College has had the upper hand in the all-time series with Virginia, leading 7-1 all-time, including a 2-1 record in Charlottesville.
- UVA's lone win in the series with BC came in 2020, when the Cavaliers defeated the Eagles 43-32 at Scott Stadium.
- Virginia is looking to start 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019 and the Cavaliers are seeking back-to-back ACC wins for the first time since 2021.
- UVA is 2-0 coming off of a bye week under Tony Elliott, including last year's upset victory on the road at then-No. 10 North Carolina.
- Virginia is looking to be 4-1 to start a season for the first time since 2019 and just the sixth time since 1999.
