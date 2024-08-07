Virginia Women's Basketball: Jillian Brown to Miss 24-25 Season With ACL Injury
Virginia women's basketball will be without one of its best two-way guards and most experienced players next season. Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced on Tuesday that senior guard Jillian Brown will miss the entire 2024-2025 season with an ACL injury she suffered back in May.
Brown confirmed her injury in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Although I would love to be out there with my teammates this season, I am excited for the opportunity to see the game from a different perspective and continue to give to my teammates, this program, and the community," Brown wrote in the post.
After spending the first two seasons of her collegiate career at Northwestern, Brown entered the transfer portal last summer and ended up at UVA, where she appeared in 30 of 32 games and made 10 starts. In a little under 20 minutes per game, Brown averaged 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game and shot 35.4% from the floor. Brown scored 10 or more points in seven games, including a pair of double-digit efforts to lead the Cavaliers to ranked road wins at Florida State and Louisville.
Virginia will have to do without a key ball-handler and leader on the floor next season, but even with Brown's injury, the Cavaliers are still fairly deep at guard with Kymora Johnson, Paris Clark, Yonta Vaughn, and Olivia McGhee all set to return to a roster that also adds Long Beach State transfer Casey Valenti-Paea and incoming freshmen guards Kamryn Kitchen and Payton Dunbar.
