Virginia Women's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule Released | Takeaways, Analysis
The 2024-2025 ACC women's basketball composite schedule was unveiled on Tuesday night and with that, we now have the complete schedule for the 2024-2025 Virginia women's basketball season.
Take a look at the 30-game slate for the 2024-2025 UVA women's basketball season below:
Date
Opponent
Location
Monday, Nov. 4
American
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Nov. 8
at Oklahoma
Norman, OK
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Radford
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Nov.17
La Salle
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Alabama State
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Nov. 24
Bethune-Cookman
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, Nov. 28
Green Bay
San Juan, PR
Friday, Nov. 29
Washington State
San Juan, PR
Saturday, Nov. 30
Wyoming
San Juan, PR
Thursday, Dec. 5
Auburn
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Dec. 8
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Maryland-Eastern Shore
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Dec. 21
Coppin State
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Dec. 29
at Notre Dame
South Bend, IN
Thursday, Jan. 2
Wake Forest
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, Jan. 9
at Clemson
Clemson, SC
Sunday, Jan. 12
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, Jan. 16
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Sunday, Jan. 19
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
Thursday, Jan. 23
Georgia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Jan. 26
Louisville
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, Jan. 30
at Miami
Coral Gables, FL
Sunday, Feb. 2
at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY
Thursday, Feb. 6
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Feb. 9
Virginia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Feb. 16
at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
Thursday, Feb. 20
California
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Feb. 23
Stanford
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, Feb. 27
at SMU
Dallas, TX
Sunday, Mar. 2
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
In the first season of the 18-team ACC with Cal, Stanford, and SMU joining the conference, the Cavaliers avoid having to take the long trip out west to take on the California teams, as both Cal and Stanford will play at Virginia this season. UVA will play at SMU on Thursday, February 27th in Dallas.
As part of the ACC's new scheduling model for women's basketball, Virginia will play every team once in ACC play except for Virginia Tech, as the Hoos and Hokies will play in the Commonwealth Clash twice each year. Virginia will visit Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 16th and UVA will host Virginia Tech on Sunday, February 9th at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia 2024-25 Home/Away Matchups
Home: Virginia Tech, Cal, Stanford, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, Louisville, Boston College
Away: Virginia Tech, SMU, Pitt, Miami, Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Syracuse
In non-conference play, Virginia will play three opponents who made the 2024 NCAA Tournament. In their second game of the year, the Cavaliers will travel to take on Oklahoma, who was a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, Virginia will host Auburn as part of the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge and will face Green Bay as part of the Discover Puerto Rico Classic over the week of Thanksgiving, two teams that went dancing last March as well.
For more takeaways on the non-conference portion of Virginia's schedule click here: Virginia Women's Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule for 2024-25 Season
ACC play will bring Virginia eight more opponents who made the 2024 NCAA Tournament: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.
In total, Virginia will play 12 games against teams who qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year.
Before year 3 of the Coach Mox era of Virginia women's basketball begins against American on Monday, November 4th, UVA will hold its annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday, October 5th at 6pm and then a preseason exhibition game against Barton College (DII) on Thursday, October 31st. Both of those events will be open to the public and free admission at John Paul Jones Arena.
At the end of the year, the top 15 teams in the ACC standings will play in the 2025 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament from March 5-9 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
More Virginia Women's Basketball News & Content
Virginia Women's Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule for 2024-25 Season
Virginia Women's Basketball: Breaking Down UVA's Offseason Roster Changes
Virginia Women's Basketball: Jillian Brown to Miss 24-25 Season With ACL Injury
Virginia Women's Basketball to Host Auburn in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge