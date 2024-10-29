VIDEO: Virginia Basketball Players Preview the 2024-2025 Season
With the start of the 2024-2025 college basketball season just one week away, Virginia basketball held its annual media day on Monday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena, giving the media an opportunity to speak one-on-one with every player on the Cavalier roster.
Virginia Cavaliers On SI was in attendance on Monday and had a chance to interview junior guard Isaac McKneely, junior forward and San Diego State transfer Elijah Saunders, freshman guard Ishan Sharma, sophomore guard and Kansas State transfer Dai Dai Ames, redshirt freshman forward Anthony Robinson, freshman forward Jacob Cofie, and sophomore forward and Duke transfer TJ Power. Each player talked about his reaction to Tony Bennett's retirement last week, how the team has embraced new interim head coach Ron Sanchez, the attitude of the team heading into this unprecedented season, and his individual role on this year's Virginia roster.
Watch the video below to see each of the interviews and see the attached timestamps for when the interviews with each player begins:
0:00 - Isaac McKneely
1:55 - Elijah Saunders
4:20 - Christian Bliss
6:32 - Ishan Sharma
8:27 - Dai Dai Ames
9:58 - Anthony Robinson
11:02 - Jacob Cofie
12:21 - TJ Power
Ron Sanchez announced on Tuesday morning that senior guard and former Florida State transfer Jalen Warley will be transferring out of the program and redshirting the 2024-2025 season. Warley had one year of eligibility remaining.
Read more on that story here: UVA Basketball Guard Jalen Warley to Enter Transfer Portal
Warley was expected to figure into UVA's roation of point guards, if not contending for the starting point guard role this season. With Warley leaving the program, those point guard duties will fall to Kansas State transfer Dai Dai Ames and redshirt freshman Christian Bliss, with junior Andrew Rohde contributing with facilitation on the offensive end as well.
More Virginia Basketball News & Content
UVA Basketball Guard Jalen Warley to Enter Transfer Portal
Virginia Basketball: Ron Sanchez Has No Plans to Redshirt Anyone
UVA Basketball: Three Breakout Candidates for the 2024-2025 Season
UVA Basketball: What to Make of Virginia's Secret Scrimmage Loss to VCU
UVA Basketball Head Coaching Candidates: Is It Ron Sanchez's Job to Lose?
Why Did Tony Bennett Retire? UVA Basketball Coach Explains Decision