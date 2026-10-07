Virginia baseball alumni leading Chicago White Sox on incredible playoff run

In 2021, Virginia baseball reached the College World Series. That team featured several stars who dominated the ACC and became draft picks (plus one popular college baseball influencer).

Andrew Abbott, Zack Gelof, Jake Gelof, Chris Newell, Devin Ortiz, Brandon Neeck, Matt Wyatt, Griff McGarry and Nate Savino all went on to play professional baseball. So did Kyle Teel and Mike Vasil, who took unorthodox paths towards a reunion in Chicago.

That reunion has resulted in one of the most shocking turnarounds in recent MLB history, as the White Sox went from MLB's punching bag into a team that is just one win away from the American League Championship Series.

"Mike Vasil's got the magic," Teel said. "Our fans got some magic too."

The thing is, Teel and Vasil weren't originally part of the plan.

The Boston Red Sox took Teel in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft with the hope that he could be Fenway's catcher of the future. He quickly looked like he would be. Teel had an OPS of .852 at the AA level and was already promoted to AAA by the end of his first complete minor league season.

Then Chicago made a move that fundamentally changed its franchise. The White Sox traded ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to Boston, acquiring Teel, plus fellow cornerstones Braden Montgomery and Chase Meidoth (Vasil's eventual roommate).

Chicago shipped away its star pitcher and wound up with a young core that has fueled a playoff run. Teel has been a major impact player — getting on base in each of his first four playoff games. Vasil, however, hasn't played all this season.

If someone mentioned "the wizard" in baseball, most thoughts would go to Ozzie Smith, the St. Louis Cardinals legend who was one of the best defenders of all time. These days, however, people might think of someone else — Vasil.

Sep 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Vasil, back, gestures with third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vasil has had a complicated road to The Show. He was picked in the eighth round of the 2021 draft by the New York Mets, before becoming a Rule 5 pick, traded and eventually cut. The Chicago White Sox claimed him off waivers in late March of 2025.

Vasil was fantastic Southside, going 5-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 47 appearances for Chicago in 2025. He had established himself as a reliable major leaguer. Teel and Vasil were roommates at 2026 Spring Training.

But then disaster struck. In March of 2026, Vasil had to undergo Tommy John surgery — ending his 2026 season before it even got started.

Many players would have checked out. Recovery was all that mattered, given that they could not help their team on the field. Vasil is different. He still helps his team in a...creative way.

Mike Vasil was made for postseason celebration interviews 😂 pic.twitter.com/tE9ysawbeM — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) October 1, 2026

Vasil has been the hype man for the team, providing energy and laughs for MLB's ascending darlings. Here's Teel wearing a "Mike Vasil Southside Magic" shirt:

ice cream = hits 💥 pic.twitter.com/0sRx1PcNRQ — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) October 5, 2026

Teel and Vasil have been center stage for MLB as of late — and they have a chance to make some history. The White Sox have not reached the ALCS since 2005, but can do so if they beat the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago already swept the Houston Astros on the road in the AL Wild Card. They are not done. Neither are their prized Cavaliers, who are looking to be Virginia's first World Series champions since Josh Sborz in 2023.