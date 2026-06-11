2026 Edition: Hoos starring in MLB

While the 2026 college baseball season is over for Virginia, there is still plenty to watch for — namely, the transfer portal action and also a cohort of Cavaliers in MLB. Some of those Virginia baseball alumni are performing quite well in the professional ranks.

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays

Slashline: .304/.325/.464

The former national champion is producing a breakout campaign in Toronto. Clement ranks first in the American League in hits (80) and is third in all of MLB in that category. He is ahead of every other hitter in baseball except for Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants. Clement can also swing for some power, as he leads the AL in doubles (19) and has clubbed seven home runs so far.

Clement is a big reason why Toronto is only one game back in the AL Wild Card race despite facing such the ninth-hardest schedule in terms of opponents’ records. Clement is also an elite defender — he played 60-plus innings at all four infield spots in 2025 and earned a pair of Gold Glove nominations. And just like he was at Virginia, Clement is clutch in MLB. His 30 hits from the 2025 postseason are the most in MLB history.

Zack Gelof, Athletics

Slashline: .266/.314/.462

Gelof’s success has greatly helped a surprising rise for the long-rebuilding Athletics. Currently without a big league stadium, the Athletics have played home games in minor league facilities this year — but that has not stopped them from breaking out and placing just half a game out of a wild card spot. In his last 10 games, Gelof has hit .308 with a .896 OPS. He is also rocking a 14-game hit streak.

Gelof is on pace for career highs in hits, home runs, triples, RBI and all while drastically reducing his formerly bulbous strikeout rate. Like Clement, Gelof has proved to be versatile — the third baseman has logged multiple appearances at second base, center field, right field and also some time as a pinch hitter or pinch runner.

Andrew Abbott, Cincinnati Reds

By his high standards, 2026 has been a down year for the Reds’ ace. Abbott leads MLB with 14 starts, but he is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA so far. More advanced statistics are not ideal, either. Abbott currently has the worst strikeout-walk ratio of his career, and teams are hitting .252 off of the young lefty. Regardless, he is playing a valuable role eating up innings.

Given that Cincinnati also features a talented duo of young arms from Wake Forest, and eventually the flamethrowing Hunter Greene when he returns from injury, Abbott does not have to carry a whole team on his back. If Abbott’s role is to keep the Reds within striking distance for several innings, a 4.10 ERA is solid given that he could possibly finish with a career high in innings pitched this season.

Connelly Early, Boston Red Sox

Early is producing a strong second season in Boston. He has produced a 3.30 ERA in 13 starts, setting career-bests in several standard and advanced pitching statistics. His only notable dips are in strikeout percentage and walk rate — and he has given up 12 home runs, whereas he allowed none in his 19.1 innings last year.

Of the MLB clubs ranked inside the top 13 for team ERA, Boston has the worst record overall. That has been no fault of Early’s, but it is possible his team experiences some major breakups around the trade deadline. The southpaw could potentially find himself moving up in a talented rotation.

Daniel Lynch IV, Kansas City Royals

The lefty reliever is having the best season of his career — and should probably garner All-Star votes. Lynch, in 28 appearances, sports a 1.93 ERA. He has only given up 18 hits in 28 innings of work. Lynch is allowing fewer than one baserunner per inning.

The Royals are tied for last in the AL Central, so there is a decent chance the 29-year-old reliever is dealt elsewhere at the trade deadline. Lynch has 56 career starts under his belt and can fill a variety of bullpen roles for a playoff contender.

Jake McCarthy, Colorado Rockies

Slashline: .282/.326/.448

McCarthy was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason, in exchange for Colorado’s No. 20 prospect. He has performed well at Coors Field. McCarthy is sporting a .775 OPS, the best of his career. He is also tied for fifth in MLB in triples, and ranks 21st in stolen bases.

The lefty often slots in as the Rockies’ leadoff hitter against right-handed hitters. McCarthy has also been reliable defensively — primarily a center fielder, he has spent significant time at the other two outfield spots as well. Although Colorado is once again one of the worst teams in MLB, McCarthy has been a bright spot.

Others

Another notable Virginia baseball alum is catcher Kyle Teel, who has battled injuries and has not appeared in an MLB game yet this season. Teel is on the 60-day injured list (retroactive May 20).

Mike Vasil, pitching for the Chicago White Sox, will not play this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in April. Another injured Virginia alum is Houston Astros pitcher Bennett Sousa, who is on the 15-day IL.

Pavin Smith recently came off of the IL for the Diamondbacks, but has only played in 11 games. Smith is slashing .120/.281/.120. A move back to the minor leagues could be in store for a usually solid veteran who could benefit from taking some time to regain his previous form.