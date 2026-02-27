LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs VCU Baseball, Game One Score

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (0-0, 10.29 ERA, 7.0 IP, 7 BB, 9 SO) is on the mound for the Cavaliers today and here is how Virginia is lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murry

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. DH Kyle Johnson

9. C Noah Jouras

After a win over George Washington in their midweek contest, Virginia baseball is back for a weekend series vs VCU and game one is this afternoon.

UVA is looking to continue its hot start on offense. In the opening eight games of the season, UVA has plated 116 runs, which ranks third nationally. Entering the weekend against VCU, the Cavaliers are averaging 14.5 runs per game, which is the second most in the country and only ranks behind ACC foe Miami.

UVA enters the weekend on a 13-game home win streak at Disharoon Park that dates back to the end of the 2025 season. The streak is the longest in the country by a Power Four school.

After a historic start to the 2026 campaign, Virginia ranks top 25 nationally in multiple categories including walks (67/8th) batting average (.346/16th), doubles (21/23rd), hits (99/17th), home runs (18/5th), home runs per game (2.25/5th), on-base percentage (.492/5th), runs (116/3rd) and scoring (14.5/2nd), slugging percentage (.608/11th) and strikeouts per nine (12.3/13th).