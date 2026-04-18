LIVE Updates: No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Baseball, Game Three Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 1-1 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Paone strikes out two and gets a scoreless innning. UVA and Clemson are tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

DIdawick notches an inside the park home run to tie it 1-1, but that was the only run of the inning. UVA and Clemson are tied 1-1 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A hit batter gave Clemson a base runner and he stole second. An RBI single gave Clemson a 1-0 lead and then Paone struck out the final batter. Tigers lead 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

John Paone is one the mound for the Cavaliers and here is how Virginia is lining up for game three of their series vs Clemson:

1. LF Harrison Didawick

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. DH Antonio Perrotta

4. C Jake Weatherspoon

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. RF Kyle Johnson

7. CF Zach Jackson

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

After taking game one of the series, Virginia was not able to get the series last night. The offense only produced one run and Clemson did just enough to win and set up a very important game three today. Big picture wise, Clemson is looked at as a team on the outside looking in when it comes to the field of 64 projections and could use a win today. Can UVA bounce back and get another ACC series win?