Virginia Baseball: Griff O'Ferrall, Ethan Anderson, Casey Saucke Sign MLB Deals
It's been a week since the 2024 MLB Draft and three of the Virginia baseball program's draft selections have already signed contracts with their respective MLB teams. Let's check in on the list of UVA baseball players and commits who were selected in the Draft to see who has been signed so far, who hasn't been signed, and who is expected to get signed before the August 1st deadline.
In one of the best feel-good stories of the draft, Griff O'Ferrall and Ethan Anderson, who were roommates at UVA, were selected by the same MLB team as the Baltimore Orioles took O'Ferrall with the 32nd overall pick and Anderson with the 61st overall pick.
As confirmed on the MLB.com signing tracker, O'Ferrall signed with the Orioles for $2,700,000, which is a little under the $2,835,400 slot value for the 32nd pick. Anderson also received less than the $1,418,900 slot value at 61, reportedly signing with the O's for a bonus of $1,172,500.
Meanwhile, Casey Saucke, who was picked 107th in the fourth round by the Chicago White Sox, reportedly signed for $847,500, over $150,000 more than the slot value of $682,800 for that pick.
The fourth member of the 2024 Virginia baseball team to hear his name called in the draft was Anthony Stephan, who went 389th overall in the 13th round to the Cincinnati Reds. All draft picks in rounds 11-20 have a default slot value of $150,000 and Stephan, who has another year of eligibility, has yet to sign with the Reds.
The same is also true for the five high school players committed to UVA who were drafted, as well as Virginia transfer commit Will Riley (VMI). None of those players have officially signed with their respective teams, though it has been reported that right-handed pitcher and second-round pick Bryce Meccage has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for above slot value.
See below for a list of the Virginia baseball players and commits who were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft along with their updated signing status:
SS Griff O'Ferrall
Pick: 1st round (PPI), No. 32 overall
Drafted by: Baltimore Orioles
Slot value: $2,835,400
Actual signing bonus: $2,700,00
Read more on Griff O'Ferrall's draft selection here.
SS Caleb Bonemer
Pick: 2nd round, No. 43 overall
Drafted by: Chicago White Sox
Slot value: $2,172,800
Actual signing bonus: N/A
School: Okemos HS (Michigan)
SS Luke Dickerson
Pick: 2nd round, No. 44 overall
Drafted by: Washington Nationals
Slot value: $2,122,200
Actual signing bonus: N/A
School: Morris Knolls HS (New Jersey)
RHP Bryce Meccage
Pick, 2nd round, No. 57 overall
Drafted by: Milwaukee Brewers
Slot value: $1,562,100
Actual signing bonus: N/A
School: The Pennington School (New Jersey)
C/UT Ethan Anderson
Pick: 2nd round, No. 61 overall
Drafted by: Baltimore Orioles
Slot value: $1,418,900
Actual signing bonus: $1,172,500
Read more on Ethan Anderson's draft selection here.
RF Casey Saucke
Pick: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Drafted by: Chicago White Sox
Slot value: $682,800
Actual signing bonus: $847,500
Read more on Casey Saucke's draft selection here.
RHP Will Riley
Pick: 8th round, No. 243 overall
Drafted by: Seattle Mariners
Slot value: $212,900
Actual signing bonus: N/A
School: VMI (UVA transfer commit)
RHP Trey Gregory-Alford
Pick: 11th round, No. 322 overall
Drafted by: Los Angeles Angels
Slot value: $150,000
Actual signing bonus: N/A
School: Coronado HS (Colorado)
OF Anthony Stephan
Pick: 13th round, No. 389 overall
Drafted by: Cincinnati Reds
Slot value: $150,000
Actual signing bonus: N/A
Read more on Anthony Stephan's draft selection here.
C James Nunnallee
Pick: 14th round, No. 425 overall
Drafted by: Milwaukee Brewers
Slot value: $150,000
Actual signing bonus: N/A
School: Lightridge (Virginia)
More Virginia Baseball News
Virginia Baseball: Recapping the 2024 MLB Draft and What It Means for 2025
Anthony Stephan Selected in 13th Round of 2024 MLB Draft
Jay Woolfolk to Return to Virginia Baseball in 2025 for Senior Season
Casey Saucke Selected 107th Overall by Chicago White Sox in 2024 MLB Draft