Griff O'Ferrall Selected 32nd Overall by Baltimore Orioles in 2024 MLB Draft

Matt Newton

Virginia shortstop Griff O'Ferrall was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Virginia baseball has produced yet another Major League Baseball Draft pick.

UVA shortstop Griff O'Ferrall was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 32nd overall pick in 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Starting at shortstop in each of his three years at Virginia, O'Ferrall wrapped up his college career by leading the Cavaliers to their second-straight College World Series appearance and along the way winning a Gold Glove and becoming the first UVA baseball player to ever win the Brooks Wallace Award, presented annually to the most outstanding shortstop in college baseball. In his final season as a Cavalier, O'Ferrall batted .324 with 52 RBI, five home runs, 20 doubles, and 92 hits, becoming the second Cavalier and first since Ryan Zimmerman to eclipse 90 hits in consecutive seasons and earning his second All-ACC First Team selection.

The Orioles selected O'Ferrall after the conclusion of the first round with a "prospect promotional incentive" pick they received as a result of Gunnar Henderson winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2023. Coincidentally, Henderson's occupation of Baltimore's shortstop position for the foreseeable future means that O'Ferrall will likely have to excel at a different position, probably second base, in order to eventually play for the Orioles.

According to the slot values distributed from the MLB to each franchise, the No. 32 overall pick is valued at $2,835,400, an estimate for the figure O'Ferrall may be expected to receive upon his signing with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Virginia baseball program has now produced 148 MLB Draft picks all time, 99 of which have come during the Brian O'Connor era.

Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

