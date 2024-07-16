Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball: Anthony Stephan Selected in 13th Round of 2024 MLB Draft

Matt Newton

Virginia outfielder Anthony Stephan was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Virginia outfielder Anthony Stephan was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 389th overall pick in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Tuesday night. Stephan is the fourth Cavalier drafted in this year's MLB Draft, joining Griff O'Ferrall (Orioles), Ethan Anderson (Orioles), and Casey Saucke (White Sox).

Stephan just wrapped up his third season at Virginia and still has another year of eligibility should he decide to return to school. All draft picks in rounds 11-20 on Tuesday have the same slot value of $150,000, though that signing bonus could vary considerably depending on the team and drafted player. Each player selected in the MLB Draft has until 5pm ET on August 1st to decide whether to sign with his respective team.

In three seasons at Virginia, Stephan appeared in 121 total games. After playing in 55 games in 2023, Stephan's role declined in his junior season, appearing in 45 games and starting in 33 of them. Stephan started 21 games in left field, a position more commonly occupied by Harrison Didawick, and 12 games at designated hitter, where Ethan Anderson got most of the starts.

Naturally, Stephan's batting numbers dropped marginally across the board, as he totaled 41 hits, 23 RBI, 28 runs scored, 10 doubles, and two home runs and batted .306. His last appearance of the season came against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament and Stephan did not play in any of Virginia's NCAA Tournament games.

The Virginia baseball program has now produced 151 MLB Draft picks all time, 102 of which have come during the Brian O'Connor era. UVA had four players selected in the MLB Draft for the fourth year in a row:

Griff O'Ferrall - 1st round, 32nd overall to the Baltimore Orioles
Ethan Anderson - 2nd round, 61st overall to the Baltimore Orioles
Casey Saucke - 4th round, 107th overall to the Chicago White Sox
Anthony Stephan - 13th round, 389th overall to the Cincinnati Reds

Additionally five UVA high school commits were selected in MLB Draft (slot value of draft pick in parenthesis):

SS Caleb Bonemer: 2nd round, 43rd overall to the Chicago White Sox ($2,172,800)
SS Luke Dickerson: 2nd round, 44th overall to the Washington Nationals ($2,122,200)
RHP Bryce Meccage: 2nd round, 57th overall to the Milwaukee Brewers ($1,562,100)
RHP Trey Gregory-Alford: 11th round, 322nd overall to the Los Angeles Angels ($150,000)
C James Nunnallee: 14th round, 425th overall to the Milwaukee Brewers ($150,000)

Finally, VMI right-handed pitcher Will Riley, who is currently committed to play at Virginia next season, was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the 243rd overall pick in the eighth round of the MLB Draft. The slot value signing bonus for the 243rd pick is $212,900.

