Casey Saucke Selected 107th Overall by Chicago White Sox in 2024 MLB Draft

Virginia right fielder Casey Saucke was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Virginia right fielder Casey Saucke was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Saucke is the third Cavalier to hear his name called in this year's MLB Draft, joining Griff O'Ferrall and Ethan Anderson, who were both picked by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night.

Saucke played in 180 games in his three seasons as a Cavalier and currently ranks eighth in program history in both career RBI (159) and career doubles (50). As a junior in 2024, Saucke earned an All-ACC Second Team selection and was named a Third-Team All-American by Perfect Game after registering career-highs in nearly every hitting category. Saucke finished the season with 88 hits, 56 runs scored, 148 total bases, 18 doubles, 14 home runs, 65 RBI, and a .344 batting average.

According to the slot values distributed from the MLB to each franchise, the No. 107 overall pick is valued at $682,800, an estimate for the bonus Saucke may be expected to receive upon his signing with the White Sox. Saucke can choose to sign that contract or return to Virginia for his final year of eligibility.

The White Sox also picked a UVA baseball commit in the second round on Sunday night, selecting shortstop Caleb Bonemer with the 43rd pick. Bonemer was one of three Cavalier high school commits to be drafted in the second round, joining shortstop Luke Dickerson (44th to the Washington Nationals) and right-handed pitcher Bryce Meccage (57th to the Milwaukee Brewers). In total, three players from the 2024 Virginia baseball team and three UVA high school commits have heard their names called in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Additionally, VMI right-handed pitcher Will Riley, who is currently committed to play at Virginia next season, was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the 243rd overall pick in the eighth round of the MLB Draft. The slot value signing bonus for the 243rd pick is $212,900.

The UVA baseball program has now produced 150 all-time MLB Draft picks, 101 of which have come during the Brian O'Connor era.

