Virginia Baseball Ranked Top Five in Perfect Game Preseason Top 25
A new year is upon us and that means college baseball season is right around the corner. The start of the 2025 Virginia baseball season is just a little over a month away and the Cavaliers are primed to have one of the best teams in the country.
Don't just take our word for it though. The preseason polls from the various publications that cover college baseball are beginning to come out and the first one to do so was Perfect Game, which released its Preseason Top 25 on Monday and had Virginia ranked No. 3 in the nation to begin the season.
The Cavaliers are the highest-ranked of six ACC teams in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25 for the 2025 college baseball season: No. 3 Virginia, No. 6 Florida State, No. 8 Clemson, No. 9 Duke, No. 16 Wake Forest, No. 19 North Carolina.
2025 Perfect Game College Baseball Preseason Top 25
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Virginia
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Florida State
- Texas
- Clemson
- Duke
- Oregon State
- Florida
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Oregon
- Vanderbilt
- Wake Forest
- Dallas Baptist
- TCU
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Auburn
- Coastal Carolina
- UC Santa Barbara
- Oklahoma State
Of those five other teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference who were ranked in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25, Virginia will play three-game series against two of them in regular season ACC play. The Hoos will host Duke on March 21-23 and will visit Florida State in Tallahassee on April 17-19. Due to the expansion of the ACC, UVA is no longer guaranteed to play North Carolina every season. Virginia will also face preseason No. 10 Oregon State and No. 20 Oklahoma in the Karbach Round Rock Classic on the weekend of February 21-23 in Round Rock, Texas.
Virginia, which is coming off its second-straight College World Series appearance and seventh in program history, lost some serious talent from last year's roster, most notably MLB Draft picks Griff O'Ferrall, Ethan Anderson, Casey Saucke, and Anthony Stephan. But the Cavaliers are bringing back a loaded lineup featuring Henry Ford, Harrison Didawick, Jacob Ference, Henry Godbout, Luke Hanson, Aidan Teel, and Eric Becker as well as a strong pitching staff that includes Evan Blanco, Jay Woolfolk, Bradley Hodges, Jack O'Connor, Kevin Jaxel, Matthew Buchanan, Blake Barker, and Matt Augustin.
Both of those units were also reinforced with a strong class of freshmen and transfers once again as Brian O'Connor and his staff went to work this offseason to build a roster more than capable of not only competing at the top of the elite Atlantic Coast Conference but contending for what would be a third-consecutive trip to Omaha for the College World Series.
The 2025 UVA baseball season will open on Valentine's Day weekend and outside of the continental United States as the Cavaliers take on Michigan (February 14), Villanova (February 15), and Rice (February 16) in the Puerto Rico Challenge in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
