Virginia Baseball: Anthony Stephan, Three UVA Commits Sign MLB Deals

11th-rder Trey Gregory-Alford signs w/@Angels for $1,957,500 ($1,807,500 counts vs pool). @MLBDraft record for 11th rd, most ever in pool era after 4th rd. Colorado HS RHP, fastball hit 100 mph in impressive Combine bullpen session, also has power slider. @UVABaseball recruit. pic.twitter.com/gZLAct68kw