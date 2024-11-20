Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball 2025 Schedule Announced

Matt Newton

Virginia Athletic

The 2025 Virginia baseball schedule was unveiled on Wednesday (November 20th). UVA's 54-game regular season slate features 30 home games at Disharoon Park, 17 true road games, and seven neutral site games, including three games at the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge (Michigan, Villanova, Rice), three games at the Round Rock Classic in Texas (Oregon State, Minnesota, Oklahoma) and then a single-game battle with old ACC rival Maryland on March 11th at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Also in non-conference play, Virginia will host George Washington, VMI, Dartmouth (three-game series), William & Mary, Richmond, Old Dominion, Liberty, Georgetown, James Madison, VCU, Navy, and George Mason. The Cavaliers will visit Liberty and VCU in non-conference play.

In ACC play, Virginia will host three-game series against Boston College, Duke, Stanford, Pittsburgh, and Miami. The Cavaliers will travel to play Cal, NC State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech in the final series of the regular season.

See the complete 54-game 2025 Virginia baseball schedule below:

Date

Opponent

Location

Friday, Feb. 14

Michigan

Ponce, Puerto Rico

Saturday, Feb. 15

Villanova

Ponce, Puerto Rico

Sunday, Feb. 16

Rice

Ponce, Puerto Rico

Wednesday, Feb. 19

George Washington

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, Feb. 21

Oregon State

Round Rock, TX

Saturday, Feb. 22

Minnesota

Round Rock, TX

Sunday, Feb. 23

Oklahoma

Round Rock, TX

Tuesday, Feb. 25

VMI

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, Feb. 28

Dartmouth

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, Mar. 1

Dartmouth

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, Mar. 2

Dartmouth

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, Mar. 4

William & Mary

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, Mar. 7

Boston College

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, Mar. 8

Boston College

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, Mar. 9

Boston College

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, Mar. 11

Maryland

Fredericksburg, VA

Friday, Mar. 14

at Cal

Berkeley, CA

Saturday, Mar. 15

at Cal

Berkeley, CA

Sunday, Mar. 16

at Cal

Berkeley, CA

Wednesday, Mar. 19

Richmond

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, Mar. 21

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, Mar. 22

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, Mar. 23

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, Mar. 25

at Liberty

Lynchburg, VA

Thursday, Mar. 27

Stanford

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, Mar. 28

Stanford

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, Mar. 29

Stanford

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, Apr. 1

Old Dominion

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, Apr. 4

at NC State

Raleigh, NC

Saturday, Apr. 5

at NC State

Raleigh, NC

Sunday, Apr. 6

at NC State

Raleigh, NC

Tuesday, Apr. 8

at VCU

Richmond, VA

Friday, Apr. 11

Pittsburgh

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, Apr. 12

Pittsburgh

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, Apr. 13

Pittsburgh

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, Apr. 15

Liberty

Charlottesville, VA

Thursday, Apr. 17

at Florida State

Tallahassee, FL

Friday, Apr. 18

at Florida State

Tallahassee, FL

Saturday, Apr. 19

at Florida State

Tallahassee, FL

Tuesday, Apr. 22

Georgetown

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, Apr. 23

James Madison

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, Apr. 25

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

Saturday, Apr. 26

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

Sunday, Apr. 27

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, Apr. 29

VCU

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, Apr. 30

Navy

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, May 7

Towson

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, May 9

Miami

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, May 10

Miami

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, May 11

Miami

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, May 13

George Mason

Charlottesville, VA

Thursday, May 15

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

Friday, May 16

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

Saturday, May 17

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

Virginia is scheduled to face eight teams who qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season, including two opponents (NC State and Florida State) who joined UVA in advancing to the 2024 College World Series: Oregon State, Oklahoma, Duke, NC State, Florida State, James Madison, Georgia Tech, VCU.

The 2025 ACC Tournament will be held at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The top 12 teams in the final ACC standings will qualify for the tournament, which begins on May 20th and ends with the ACC Championship Game on May 25th.

Read below for more information about ticketing for the 2025 UVA baseball season, courtesy of VirginiaSports.com:

2025 Baseball Season ticket deposits are on sale now. Deposits are $25 per seat and will apply to your total season ticket balance. Deposit holders will be contacted in Virginia Athletic Foundation priority point order in early January to discuss seating opportunities. Season ticket deposits are meant for new season ticket holders. Returning season ticket holders should not place a deposit and may renew their current seats by completing their renewal application online or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

General admission season tickets are $85 each. Reserved season tickets start at $125 per season ticket and are based on availability. Season tickets can be paid in full or over an interest free bill plan. UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office at (434)-924-8821.

Season tickets in the infield grandstand, baseline grandstand and field level club have Virginia Athletic Foundation per seat contribution requirements.  For field level tickets part of the Jim Rutrough Club Lounge along the right field line, please contact the Virginia Athletic Foundation at (434) 982-5555 for more information.

2025 Season tickets deposits are available online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

Single game ticket prices and on-sale dates will be announced at later date following the release of first pitch times.

For more information about season ticket packages visit: UVATIX.com

More Virginia Baseball News

Virginia Baseball Named 6th-Best Program in College Baseball by D1Baseball

Virginia Baseball: MLB Draft Pick James Nunnallee to Enroll at UVA

Virginia Baseball: Anthony Stephan, Three UVA Commits Sign MLB Deals

Virginia Baseball: Griff O'Ferrall, Ethan Anderson, Casey Saucke Sign MLB Deals

Virginia Baseball: Recapping the 2024 MLB Draft and What It Means for 2025

Jay Woolfolk to Return to Virginia Baseball in 2025 for Senior Season

Published
Matt Newton
MATT NEWTON

Matt launched Virginia Cavaliers On SI in August of 2021 and has since served as the site's publisher and managing editor, covering all 23 NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. He is from Downingtown, Pennsylvania and graduated from UVA in May of 2021.