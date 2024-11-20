Virginia Baseball 2025 Schedule Announced
The 2025 Virginia baseball schedule was unveiled on Wednesday (November 20th). UVA's 54-game regular season slate features 30 home games at Disharoon Park, 17 true road games, and seven neutral site games, including three games at the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge (Michigan, Villanova, Rice), three games at the Round Rock Classic in Texas (Oregon State, Minnesota, Oklahoma) and then a single-game battle with old ACC rival Maryland on March 11th at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Also in non-conference play, Virginia will host George Washington, VMI, Dartmouth (three-game series), William & Mary, Richmond, Old Dominion, Liberty, Georgetown, James Madison, VCU, Navy, and George Mason. The Cavaliers will visit Liberty and VCU in non-conference play.
In ACC play, Virginia will host three-game series against Boston College, Duke, Stanford, Pittsburgh, and Miami. The Cavaliers will travel to play Cal, NC State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech in the final series of the regular season.
See the complete 54-game 2025 Virginia baseball schedule below:
Date
Opponent
Location
Friday, Feb. 14
Michigan
Ponce, Puerto Rico
Saturday, Feb. 15
Villanova
Ponce, Puerto Rico
Sunday, Feb. 16
Rice
Ponce, Puerto Rico
Wednesday, Feb. 19
George Washington
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Feb. 21
Oregon State
Round Rock, TX
Saturday, Feb. 22
Minnesota
Round Rock, TX
Sunday, Feb. 23
Oklahoma
Round Rock, TX
Tuesday, Feb. 25
VMI
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Feb. 28
Dartmouth
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Mar. 1
Dartmouth
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Mar. 2
Dartmouth
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Mar. 4
William & Mary
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Mar. 7
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Mar. 8
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Mar. 9
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Mar. 11
Maryland
Fredericksburg, VA
Friday, Mar. 14
at Cal
Berkeley, CA
Saturday, Mar. 15
at Cal
Berkeley, CA
Sunday, Mar. 16
at Cal
Berkeley, CA
Wednesday, Mar. 19
Richmond
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Mar. 21
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Mar. 22
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Mar. 23
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Mar. 25
at Liberty
Lynchburg, VA
Thursday, Mar. 27
Stanford
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Mar. 28
Stanford
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Mar. 29
Stanford
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Apr. 1
Old Dominion
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Apr. 4
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
Saturday, Apr. 5
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
Sunday, Apr. 6
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
Tuesday, Apr. 8
at VCU
Richmond, VA
Friday, Apr. 11
Pittsburgh
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Apr. 12
Pittsburgh
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Apr. 13
Pittsburgh
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Apr. 15
Liberty
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, Apr. 17
at Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Friday, Apr. 18
at Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Saturday, Apr. 19
at Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Tuesday, Apr. 22
Georgetown
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Apr. 23
James Madison
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Apr. 25
at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
Saturday, Apr. 26
at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
Sunday, Apr. 27
at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
Tuesday, Apr. 29
VCU
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Apr. 30
Navy
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, May 7
Towson
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, May 9
Miami
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, May 10
Miami
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, May 11
Miami
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, May 13
George Mason
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, May 15
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Friday, May 16
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Saturday, May 17
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia is scheduled to face eight teams who qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season, including two opponents (NC State and Florida State) who joined UVA in advancing to the 2024 College World Series: Oregon State, Oklahoma, Duke, NC State, Florida State, James Madison, Georgia Tech, VCU.
The 2025 ACC Tournament will be held at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The top 12 teams in the final ACC standings will qualify for the tournament, which begins on May 20th and ends with the ACC Championship Game on May 25th.
Read below for more information about ticketing for the 2025 UVA baseball season, courtesy of VirginiaSports.com:
2025 Baseball Season ticket deposits are on sale now. Deposits are $25 per seat and will apply to your total season ticket balance. Deposit holders will be contacted in Virginia Athletic Foundation priority point order in early January to discuss seating opportunities. Season ticket deposits are meant for new season ticket holders. Returning season ticket holders should not place a deposit and may renew their current seats by completing their renewal application online or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.
General admission season tickets are $85 each. Reserved season tickets start at $125 per season ticket and are based on availability. Season tickets can be paid in full or over an interest free bill plan. UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office at (434)-924-8821.
Season tickets in the infield grandstand, baseline grandstand and field level club have Virginia Athletic Foundation per seat contribution requirements. For field level tickets part of the Jim Rutrough Club Lounge along the right field line, please contact the Virginia Athletic Foundation at (434) 982-5555 for more information.
2025 Season tickets deposits are available online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.
Single game ticket prices and on-sale dates will be announced at later date following the release of first pitch times.
For more information about season ticket packages visit: UVATIX.com
