Virginia Baseball Uses Fast Start to Take Down VCU 8-4 at The Diamond
Bryson Moore and the UVA pitching staff delivered another quality showing, the Cavaliers jumped out to a 7-0 lead and hit four home runs, and No. 11 Virginia (34-12) took down VCU (27-17) 8-4 on Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond.
After scoring only 10 total runs in the series win at Boston College this weekend, the UVA bats gave Bryson Moore some early run support as Jacob Ference crushed a ball deep over the wall in left field for a three-run homer in the top of the first.
Moore faced a little bit of trouble early on, but managed to strand a runner on third base in each of the first two innings before exiting in the third. Ethan Anderson extended the UVA lead to 4-0 with an RBI single to score Henry Ford in the top of the third.
Ryan Osinski induced a double play to end the third inning and then posted zeroes in the fourth and fifth as well. Luke Hanson delivered a solo home run to left center and Casey Saucke drove home Griff O'Ferrall with a double down the left field line in the top of the sixth to make it 6-0.
Henry Godbout joined the home run party with a solo shot to left field in the top of the seventh, his first homer in six weeks.
Jay Woolfolk retired the side in order in the sixth, but then struggled in the seventh, issuing two walks and a double to load the bases and then giving up a grand slam to Chris McHugh that brought the Rams back within three runs. That ended a stretch of 21-straight scoreless innings for the Virginia pitching staff.
Aidan Teel finished the seventh and worked around a two-out single to retire the side in the eighth. Harrison Didawick gave UVA an insurance run in the top of the ninth a solo home run, Virginia's fourth homer of the night and Didawick's 17th of the 2024 season.
Teel shut down VCU in the bottom of the ninth to polish off Virginia's 8-4 victory.
Virginia completed the sweep of the home-and-home series with VCU for the second year in a row, having defeated the Rams by the same score back on April 9th in Charlottesville.
The game was UVA's final road game of the regular season. The Cavaliers went 11-5 in true road games in the 2024 regular season.
With four home runs on the night, Virginia has hits 80 home runs this season, just three shy of the single-season program record the Cavaliers set last year.
Up next, Virginia returns home to host Navy on Wednesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.