Virginia Baseball Walks Off Maryland 7-6 in Fredericksburg
On June 6th, 2015, Ernie Clement delivered a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to lift Virginia past Maryland and book a ticket to Omaha, where the Hoos went on to win their first-ever national title. Almost 10 years after that last meeting between these border state rivals, Virginia and Maryland finally met on the baseball field again and the result was a familiar walk-off victory for the Cavaliers.
After squandering a three-run lead in the top of the ninth, Henry Godbout hit a leadoff single and maneuvered around the bases with some small ball before finally scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch, giving Virginia (10-5) a walk-off 7-6 victory over Maryland (8-8) on Tuesday evening at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
This game was a pitchers' duel in its early stages, with each team scoring just one run through the first five innings. Bradley Hodges made his season debut after missing almost the entirety of the 2024 season with Tommy John surgery. Hodges retired the side in order in the first and then struck out the side in the second. He walked the first batter of the third inning and was pulled for Alex Markus, who gave up an RBI triple to Elijah Lambros to give the Terrapins the lead.
After stranding runners on base in each of the first three innings, Virginia evened the score in the bottom of the fourth as Harrison Didawick came home while James Nunnallee was caught in a rundown.
Maryland reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring two runs on a Jacob Orr sacrifice fly and a Hollis Porter RBI single off of Blake Barker to make it 3-1 Maryland. Virginia came up with an immediate answer in the bottom half of the sixth, as Aidan Teel and Harrison Didawick drew walks and then executed a double-steal to move themselves into scoring position. A Maryland fielding error brought Teel home and then Eric Becker hit a single to center to score Didawick and freshman Trey Wells, who got the start at catcher for Virginia. That gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the game at 4-3.
The seventh inning passed by scoreless and then Luke Hanson crushed a ball deep to left field for what ended up being a game-saving two-run home run to push the Virginia lead to 6-3.
Virginia gave the ball to Ryan Osinski for the save opportunity in the top of the ninth. After striking out the first batter, Osinski gave up a single, a walk, and then an RBI double into the right field corner to Eddie Hacopian. A groundout scored another run, cutting UVA's lead down to a run, with the tying run on third and two outs. Then, Osinski's pitch glanced off the glove of Wells for a passed ball, allowing another run to score to tie the game at 6-6.
Another batter reached base on an errant throw, but Osinski struck out the next batter to end the inning and give the Cavalier bats a chance to win it. Henry Godbout worked a 3-1 count and capitalized with a leadoff single. Chris Arroyo moved Godbout to second with a bunt and then Henry Ford grounded out to move Godbout to third with two outs. Aidan Teel patiently worked a full-count walk and then Harrison Didawick came up to the plate, looking to be the hero. Didawick never got the chance, as Maryland's lefty pitcher Omar Melendez threw a wild pitch and Godbout scored with ease to win the game.
It was far from a pretty game, but the Cavaliers found a way to win an important non-conference matchup against an old rival to bounce back from this past weekend's ACC series loss to Boston College.
Up next, Virginia heads west for a three-game series at California, the first-ever regular season meetings between the Cavaliers and the Golden Bears, who last met in the 2011 College World Series. Game 1 from Stu Gordon Stadium in Berkeley is set for 9pm ET on Friday, with game 2 following on Saturday at 5pm, and the series concluding on Sunday at 4pm. All three games will be streamed on ACC network Extra.
