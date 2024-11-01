Virginia Basketball Announces Gameday Enhancements & Promotional Schedule
The UVA Athletics department announced a series of gameday enhancements for home games at John Paul Jones Arena as well as the promotional schedules for the 2024-2025 Virginia men's and women's basketball seasons on Friday.
Headlining the in-arena enhancements is the updated Basketball Hall of Fame on the concourse above sections 116-119 on the East side of the arena. See the new displays, which commemorate the histories of both the UVA men's and women's basketball programs, in the video below:
There are also a series of enhancements to the audio/video setup at JPJ, including "higher-resolution video screens" on the courtside scorer's and broadcasting tables and the wall screens on the east side of the arena and "a substantial review and balancing of all audio equipment" to "allow for more consistent audio levels throughout JPJ."
Concession upgrades include the additions of Crumbl Cookie and Ben and Jerry's to the concourse as well as new beer and canned cocktails and a wine bar.
The promotional schedule for the 2024-2025 Virginia men's basketball season includes the following:
- November 11th vs. Coppin State: Hoo Crew shirt giveaway
- November 22nd vs. American: Holiday Hoops game, exclusive season ticket member ornament gift
- December 18th vs. Memphis: All Orange
- January 15th vs. SMU: White Hot
- January 25th vs. Notre Dame: Kids Day
- March 1st vs. Clemson: Stripe JPJ
We can assume that the "all orange" vs. Memphis refers to an orange out and the "white hot" refers to a white out, which UVA also did against Miami last season. "Stripe JPJ" would be the first time Virginia has attempted to coordinate its stadium seating with fans encouraged to wear a specific color based on their section. More details on that will come at a later date.
There will also be a game that recognizes recently retired head coach Tony Bennett, though that game has yet to be announced.
Additionally, the following halftime acts have been booked for the 2024-2025 Virginia men's basketball season:
- December 18th vs. Memphis: Mutts Gone Nuts
- January 25th vs. Notre Dame: Zooperstars*
- February 8th vs. Georgia Tech: Quick Change*
- March 1st vs. Clemson: Diaper Derby
*Zooperstars will also perform at halftime of the UVA women's basketball game against Louisville on January 26th and Quick Change will also perform at halftime of the UVA women's basketball game against Georgia Tech on February 9th.
The promotional schedule for the 2024-2025 Virginia women's basketball season includes the following:
- November 4th vs. American: Heroes Appreciation Day
- November 13th vs. Radford: UVA Strong
- December 5th vs. Auburn: White Out
- January 12th vs. Duke: Orange Out
- January 26th vs. Louisville: National Girls and Women in Sports Day
- February 6th vs. Florida State: Black History Month Celebration
- February 9th vs. Virginia Tech: Play4Kay Game
- February 23rd vs. Stanford: Blue Out
Virginia is debuting a new Scan and Score Loyalty Rewards Program for men's basketball season ticket members, wherein fans who consistently ensure that their tickets are scanned at games over the course of the season will enjoy the following rewards:
- 60 percent scan rate – Exclusive team shop discount (e.g., bookstore merchandise kiosks, concessions stands)
- 75 percent scan rate – Raffle for a team autographed basketball or jersey
- 85 percent scan rate – Access to an exclusive event with the team (e.g., Q&A session with coaches, Chalk talk, attend a practice)
- 95 percent scan rate – Raffle for all-expenses-paid trip to the conference tournament or a significant away game
- 100 percent scan rate – Raffle for a private lunch with coach
Paid parking passes are now required for those attending Virginia women's basketball games who wish to park in the JPJ Garage and West Lot. Free parking is still available on a first come, first served basis in the JPJ South and East lots across Massie Road.
Read more information on these gameday changes here: Theme Game and Giveaway Nights Headline 2024-25 Basketball Gameday Enhancements