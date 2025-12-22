Predicting Where Virginia Basketball Will Be Ranked In The Latest AP Poll



Virginia has been one of the more impressive teams this season and is off to a blazing 10-1 start. Currently, they are ranked No.24 in the AP Poll and No.29 in the NCAA Net rankings. The Hoos are 1-1 in Quad 1, 2-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3, and 5-0 in Quad 4.

Virginia should move up in the poll after a wild week in hoops. Teams ranked above the Cavaliers lost. No.22 St.Johns lost to Kentucky 78-66, and No.21 Auburn got blown out by No.6 Purdue in an 88-60 defeat. That alone should move the Cavaliers up to at least a top 20 team or one right outside of it.

They have notable wins over Texas, Dayton, Northwestern and Maryland.

Last time out, they played against Maryland and picked up an 80-72 win. It was a tough first half for the Hoos, but they were resilient and overcame a tough shooting half. Head coach Ryan Odom talked about overcoming that tough half.

"Yeah, just some resiliency. It's great to be in those moments, and certainly we were in those moments, certainly in the first half and the second half, and had to answer, and you know, teams that want to compete at the highest level. You have to answer. You're not going to play perfectly. This is not a game of perfect, and other teams prepare and do really well, and both teams, you know, had a lot of practice time, you know, leading into this, and I thought our guys, you know, relatively speaking, did a nice job to dig it out. I'm proud of the way that our defense held up when our offense was really struggling mightily in that first half. Yeah, the two threes by Jacari and then his dunk,” said Odom.

One of the sparks was Dallin Hall, who was elite in the last matchup for the Cavaliers, finishing with 20 points on 8-8 shooting. He was superb and played at a high level, providing a spark in the second half that allowed the Cavaliers to pull away and take control of the game.

"Yeah, Dallin’s huge. Our guys call him Cap, and he's just, he's steady, you know, for us. He's been in some big moments over the course of his career. He's determined, you know, to be a leader for this team. You know, I texted him last night. You know, his voice; I'm hearing it more and more and more with the guys in a more assertive way, which is not necessarily natural, you know, for him, and that's why we really need that, and I think, you know, our guys respond to him. They respect him so much, and it's great to see him, you know, play that way, the way that he needed him to play that way tonight,” said Odom.

Virginia is a top team in the ACC and the country, and will get a chance to prove it with ACC play beginning on New Year's Eve against Virginia Tech. They have proven they should move up after another quality win over the Terrapins. Their offense has been stellar, and they are capable of going off whenever they are on the court. They should be awarded for that in the latest AP Poll Basketball rankings.



