Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Power Forward Cam Ward Set to Visit UVA
Summertime in college basketball means the peak of high school recruiting season. Tony Bennett and his Virginia men's basketball coaching staff are out in force scouting potential targets in the class of 2026, but later this week, the Cavaliers will be hosting one of their top prospects in the class of 2025 for an unofficial visit at UVA. Per a report from Houston Wilson of Cavs Corner, four-star power forward and top 75 recruit Cam Ward will take an unofficial visit to Virginia on Thursday (June 27).
A 6'7" wing out of Largo High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Ward is already having himself an incredible year. After helping to lead Largo to a state championship and becoming the school's all-time leading scorer in the spring, Ward has continued that momentum on the summer basketball circuit, drawing attention from countless major conference programs and coaches.
Ward is a consensus four-star recruit across each of the major recruiting services and 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 64 overall prospect in the class of 2025, the No. 15 power forward in the country, and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Maryland.
In addition to Virginia, who offered Ward back in early November, he also holds offers from Notre Dame, Florida State, Marquette, Villanova, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan State, Maryland, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Iowa, West Virginia, Syracuse, Providence, Georgetown, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech. Ward has taken visits to Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame, and Florida State and is visiting Marquette from Monday to Wednesday of this week before coming to UVA on Thursday.
Virginia has active offers out to 17 players in the recruiting class of 2025:
Point Guard/Combo Guard:
Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
Acaden Lewis (Washington, DC)
Jalen Reece (Orlando, FL)
Jalen Haralson (LaPorte, IN)
Derek Dixon (Washington, DC)
Adrien Stevens (Potomac, MD)
Isaiah Denis (Davidson, NC)
Shooting guard:
Braylon Mullins (Greenfield, IN)
Small forward:
Nate Ament (Warrenton, VA)
London Jemison (Oakdale, CT)
Jackson Keith (Durham, NC)
Brady Koehler (Indianapolis, IN)
Mason Blackwood (New Hampton, NH)
Power Forward:
Bryson Tiller (Atlanta, GA)
Niko Bundalo (Hudson, OH)
Cam Ward (Marlboro, MD)
Center:
Xavion Staton (Las Vegas, NV)