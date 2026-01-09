Virginia Adds Veteran Defensive Lineman Ezekiel Larry Out Of The Portal

Virginia has added to its defensive line after the latest move to land Ezekiel Larry. The Hoos received good news that Fisher Camac would be returning earlier in the week to help the defensive line. Now, they have one of the better edge rushers from the IVY league in the Yale transfer.

When you watch him play, you immediately see his high motor and relentlessness with the ball. He has a unique edge about him and a quick first step that allows him to move swiftly past offensive linemen. He even, at times, would draw a double teams.

Coming into the transfer portal, Larry was rated as a three-star prospect with an 85.50 rating. Larry finished with 48 tackles, 30 QB hurries, and an Ivy League best 10.5 sacks in 2025. He was the best defensive lineman in the Ivy League and had excellent scores on Pro Football Focus (PFF)

When you look at his numbers per PFF, Larry was very productive, finishing with an 84.3 defensive grade, a 90.1 pass rush grade, and a 76 run defense grade. In 2025, he produced 46 pressures and six quarterback hits. He also 22 defensive stops and 26 individual tackles this past season.

Here is more on him via his BYU bio.

2025:

Appeared in 11 games

Recorded 48 total tackles, good for fourth on the team

Recorded 10.5 sacks, best in the Ivy League

Recorded four multi-sack games

Made a career-high six solo tackles against Montana State on Dec. 6

Unanimous First Team All-Ivy selection

FCS Football Central All-American Third Team selection

Named To 2025 All-ECAC Team

Named to the 2025 New England Football Writers Association All-New England Team

2023: Third in the Ivy League with six sacks... Five of the six came in the final two games of the season, wins over Princeton (2) and Harvard (3)... Finished with 13 total tackles (10 solo, 3 assisted)... Forced a fumble in a win at Princeton.

He fills a huge void for the Cavaliers, who needed depth and veteran experience at the defensive end position. They now get it with one of the best pass rushers available in the portal to bolster the roster. Virginia was known for its defense a season ago and its ability to get pressure on the quarterback. They are now moving in the right direction as they replace some of their players from their historic team in 2025.

