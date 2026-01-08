An Injury Update On Virginia Guard Jacari White

Some positive news for the Virginia Cavaliers, who have been missing one of its top scorers off the bench in Jacari White since he fractured his wrist. White has been out since December 20th. Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, White has been listed as day-to-day. A positive update for White.

Virginia’s Jacari White (wrist) is day-to-day, per Ryan Odom.



Has not played since 12/20.



Averages 10.9 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 8, 2026

Here is what head coach Ryan Odom said about the injury after they defeated American.

"So, he has to have surgery tomorrow, a wrist injury, unfortunate play. It happened on the dunk. He kept playing through the injury and then, you know, we learned shortly after, he looked at me and was like, I got to come out, you know, with however many minutes left, took him out, and then after the game, they x-rayed and saw the unfortunate news there. But it's his off hand and so that's the best news that we could get in a situation like this and, you know, the strength of this team is the depth that we have and you saw it tonight with Elijah getting in there and playing, and we have options, you know, no different than we did when Devin was out to start the year and so, you know, we're confident overall in this group and we're confident in Jacari, you know, getting back. He's going to have surgery tomorrow and then be able to still see his family for Christmas and come back and be with us," said Odom.

During White's absence, Virginia has gone 3-1 and remains atop the ACC. They have handled business, and the only game they missed was White against its rival, Virginia Tech, where they struggled to score the basketball. They still put up 85 points, but didn’t have the same spark they usually do off the bench.

Whenever White returns, it will be a positive sight. He is averaging 10.9 points and is the third-leading scorer on the team. He has crossed double-figures in all but three games this year. He had a breakout game against Dayton, where he finished with 25 points on 9-9 shooting. White has proven he can be a microwave and a player who can take over the game. This will be pivotal as the Hoos hit a tough part of their schedule beginning next week.

Virginia will play three AP Top 25 teams, starting with No.20 Louisville on January 13th. Two of the three games will be on the road. It would be ideal if White could return for any of those games and make a difference. The Cavaliers will also play No.24 SMU and No.17 North Carolina. All these games could go a long way in helping Virginia build its resume for the NCAA tournament. Imagine if Virginia could go 3-0. That would be three Quad 1 wins in the matter of 11 days for the Hoos, which would do wonders for them.

It will be something to watch over the coming days to see if he plays and suits up. Virginia is 13-2 on the season and just picked up a dominant win over California on Wednesday night.

