Virginia basketball lands Lisa Sirgi, third top-100 recruit in 2027 class

Virginia women’s basketball has landed yet another top-100 recruit in the 2027 class. After signing coveted prospects Nevaeh Roberson and Sabrina Anderson, Coach Aaron Roussell added a third cornerstone of his first full class.

The latest addition is Lisa Sirgi, a forward/center from Estonia (currently playing in Canada). She is ranked No. 56 in the ESPNW SportsCenter NEXT 100, and is rated as highly as a top-20 prospect on other sites. Sirgi is a 6-foot-5 forward who could slot in nicely with Roberson at small forward and Anderson at point guard.

When Sirgi was initially offered by the Cavaliers in 2025, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was the head coach. It was an uphill battle for Roussell to beat out other top programs for Sirgi’s talents — but ultimately the powerful forward chose Virginia. The Cavaliers are now tied for the most top 75 recruits of any ACC team.

Sirgi's commitment was confirmed via video call when she presented her own artwork of UVA's Rotunda with "100% COMMITTED" painted on the back of the canvas:

Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me throughout this journey!!❤️ You’ve been there through all the ups and downs, and I truly wouldn’t be where I am today without your guidance, support, and belief in me. So grateful to have had you by my side through it all!! https://t.co/H50BG3Djdf — Lisa Sirgi (@LisaSirgi) September 3, 2026

Before committing to Virginia, Sirgi took official visits to North Carolina, Texas and TCU. She also had offers from Miami, SMU, Utah, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Baylor, Missouri, Arizona State, Arkansas and Iowa State among other notable programs.

Elite programs were interested in Sirgi's services for many reasons. One of them is that she impressed at the 2025 European Championship, averaging 10.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. She established herself as one of the top European bigs before heading over to Canada and competing much closer to the United States.

Sirgi is a strong scorer for a forward, and carries translatable rebounding ability. She could immediately contribute as a rebounder and interior defender as a freshman in 2027. In Roussell's system, versatile and high-quality forwards are essential to team defense as well as transition offense. The same applies to the center position.

At 6-foot-5, Sirgi also has experience at center and could be an option there. That versatilty could come in handy for Virginia as Roussell builds the future team around his star 2027 trio. There are also some questions about which current players will still be on the team. Perhaps star guard Kymora Johnson utilizes her additional season granted by the NCAA's new five in five rules.

Roussell, despite not coaching a game for the Cavaliers yet, has reeled in a remarkable 2027 class to fuel the early years of his program. Virginia is hoping the recruiting success translates to some early wins.