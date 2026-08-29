What we need to see from Virginia football in season opener against NC State
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Gameday has finally arrived. The first test on Virginia’s journey back to title contention comes against a talented NC State team — but this game impacts more than the conference standings.
This game is a test.
Tony Elliott’s Cavaliers have some questions to answer, and those answers will be found (at least for now) after these 60 minutes of play at Scott Stadium. This game is important for momentum, as Elliott has constantly told the media that his goal is to not just have success, but author sustained success. Here is what Virginia needs to show the world:
Some of what Beau Pribula can do
The floor is quite high for this football team. The ceiling, however, is unknown. The Cavaliers will go as far as Pribula can take them. To set the tone for the 2026 campaign, Virginia’s quarterback is aiming for a grand entrance Saturday in his ACC debut. Expect some solid runs and a few deep passing attempts. This is Pribula's team.
A defense picking up where it left off
The Cavaliers had the No. 2 scoring defense in the ACC last year. Virginia will need the defense to continue the incredible momentum from the back half of the 2025 campaign. That is especially true against NC State, a team with a dynamic quarterback and toolsy skill position players.
Virginia lost some major contributors from last year — most notably James Jackson, Jahmeer Carter, Mitchell Melton and Devin Neal. Replacing their production will be difficult. It is not impossible, though. The Cavaliers made some high-quality transfer portal moves and are well-equipped to produce another strong campaign defensively.
Consistent, disciplined football
The hallmark of this Virginia team is experience. That should directly translate to limited penalties, quality blocking and smart plays. The last time NC State came to Scott Stadium, the Cavaliers were incredibly sloppy and lost control of the game primarily due to costly penalties late in the game. Last season, though, undisciplined football was nowhere to be seen.
Underclassmen contributing
Once again, Virginia is built on graduate players and transfer additions. But that might not be so sustainable. The Cavaliers need players who stick around for four or five years — such as Noah Josey, Dakota Twitty and others. It would behoove Virginia to find some playing time for freshmen like wide receiver Dylan Cope. Sophomore running back Xay Davis should see some time as well.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock