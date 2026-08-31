Week one ACC power rankings: Virginia thrives, NC State dives

The first handful of ACC teams began their seasons this weekend — to varying results. Virginia is now in sole possession of first place, while NC State sits alone in the doldrums with an 0-1 ACC record.

Here are updated ACC power rankings post-week zero, ahead of week one.

17: Boston College

No game, no change — next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.

16: Stanford

The Cardinal might have one of the worst defenses in the ACC. Stanford squeaked by Hawaii 37-27 at home, leaving several questions unanswered. This looks like a team that will squarely reside in the ACC basement this year.

15: Florida State (prev. 13)

With five minutes left in a game against New Mexico State, the Seminoles only led 27-17 at home. Florida State was extremely unimpressive, winning 34-17 in a game it was favored by 30-plus points. A win is a win, but the Seminoles continue to have major questions at quarterback and on defense. Other teams played better.

14: Syracuse

No game, no change — next game is Saturday against New Hampshire.

13: North Carolina (prev. 16)

The Tar Heels had a great weekend, beating TCU in a defensive showdown over in Ireland. North Carolina’s offense once again looked lifeless, but the Tar Heels look much improved as an overall team. North Carolina may have more hope than expected, but there is still much to prove.

12: NC State (prev. 9)

The only reason the Wolfpack aren’t lower is that this is a talented team with major goals. NC State should rebound quickly, and will most likely never look as unprepared as it did against Virginia.

11: Wake Forest

No game, but the Demon Deacons, Hokies and Blue Devils benefit from a brutal showing by the Wolfpack. Wake Forest’s next game is Thursday against Akron.

10: Virginia Tech

No game, but moves up due to NC State loss. Next game is Saturday against VMI.

9: Duke

Moves up due to NC State loss. Next game is Saturday against Tulane.

8: Clemson

No game, no change — next game is Saturday at LSU.

7: California

No game, no change — next game is Saturday against UCLA.

6: Louisville

No game, no change — next game is Sunday at Ole Miss (Nashville, Tenn.).

5: Georgia Tech

No game, no change — next game is Thursday against Colorado.

4: Pitt

No game, no change — next game is Saturday against Miami (OH).

3: SMU

No game, no change — next game is Monday at Florida State.

2: Virginia

The Cavaliers looked like a College Football Playoff team this week — completely dismantling NC State in all aspects of play. Virginia had the best showing of any team in the limited week zero lineup of games. The Cavaliers remain at the No. 2 spot, now with more confidence due to a proven sample.

1: Miami

No game, no change — next game is Friday at Stanford.