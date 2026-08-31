Week one ACC power rankings: Virginia thrives, NC State dives
In this story:
The first handful of ACC teams began their seasons this weekend — to varying results. Virginia is now in sole possession of first place, while NC State sits alone in the doldrums with an 0-1 ACC record.
Here are updated ACC power rankings post-week zero, ahead of week one.
17: Boston College
No game, no change — next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
16: Stanford
The Cardinal might have one of the worst defenses in the ACC. Stanford squeaked by Hawaii 37-27 at home, leaving several questions unanswered. This looks like a team that will squarely reside in the ACC basement this year.
15: Florida State (prev. 13)
With five minutes left in a game against New Mexico State, the Seminoles only led 27-17 at home. Florida State was extremely unimpressive, winning 34-17 in a game it was favored by 30-plus points. A win is a win, but the Seminoles continue to have major questions at quarterback and on defense. Other teams played better.
14: Syracuse
No game, no change — next game is Saturday against New Hampshire.
13: North Carolina (prev. 16)
The Tar Heels had a great weekend, beating TCU in a defensive showdown over in Ireland. North Carolina’s offense once again looked lifeless, but the Tar Heels look much improved as an overall team. North Carolina may have more hope than expected, but there is still much to prove.
12: NC State (prev. 9)
The only reason the Wolfpack aren’t lower is that this is a talented team with major goals. NC State should rebound quickly, and will most likely never look as unprepared as it did against Virginia.
11: Wake Forest
No game, but the Demon Deacons, Hokies and Blue Devils benefit from a brutal showing by the Wolfpack. Wake Forest’s next game is Thursday against Akron.
10: Virginia Tech
No game, but moves up due to NC State loss. Next game is Saturday against VMI.
9: Duke
Moves up due to NC State loss. Next game is Saturday against Tulane.
8: Clemson
No game, no change — next game is Saturday at LSU.
7: California
No game, no change — next game is Saturday against UCLA.
6: Louisville
No game, no change — next game is Sunday at Ole Miss (Nashville, Tenn.).
5: Georgia Tech
No game, no change — next game is Thursday against Colorado.
4: Pitt
No game, no change — next game is Saturday against Miami (OH).
3: SMU
No game, no change — next game is Monday at Florida State.
2: Virginia
The Cavaliers looked like a College Football Playoff team this week — completely dismantling NC State in all aspects of play. Virginia had the best showing of any team in the limited week zero lineup of games. The Cavaliers remain at the No. 2 spot, now with more confidence due to a proven sample.
1: Miami
No game, no change — next game is Friday at Stanford.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock