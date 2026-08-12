Four-star Sabrina Anderson talks Virginia commitment, gameplay and more

The latest blue-chip recruit for Virginia basketball is Sabrina Anderson, a four-star recruit from Northern Virginia. She now headlines the 2027 recruiting class for Coach Aaron Roussell.

Virginia could be getting an offensive dynamo early on in her career. Anderson has averaged north of 20 points per game on the DMV private school circuit, including several 30-point games in various leagues. In an interview with UVA On SI, Anderson described her style of play as a top-tier shooter with a genuine three-level ability. She can do more than score, though.

“I'm pretty good at reading defense, when I need to shoot the three, go to the mid-range or pass,” Anderson said. “Also someone who hustles on defense.”

For Virginia, Anderson checks several boxes. The same applies to the Cavaliers for Anderson.

“I really liked the academics there, and I also love the basketball program,” Anderson said. “I like Coach [Roussell’s] playstyle, how his teams play. I got to watch him at Richmond, so I've gotten to see that, and then also [Virginia] is close to home. It's only like two hours away. I didn't want to be too far from home, so it was kind of the perfect place.”

Roussell and Anderson had mutual interest during the coach’s tenure at Richmond. When he took an ACC job, that interest only expanded.

“The atmosphere [at Virginia] — it just seemed so comfortable," Anderson said. "First of all, I love the campus. It was beautiful, and then like getting to be around some of the girls, it just felt comfortable. They felt like normal, and that was good. Everyone was super nice.”

Anderson is the highest-rated recruit Roussell has signed so far in the early goings of his tenure with the Cavaliers. She has a record of performing well on the AAU circuit, showcases and her high school league.

Anderson said that the COVID-19 pandemic was when she knew her dream was to play college basketball. That dream has since evolved to include trophies and a lengthy career on the hardwood.

“I want to go to the NCAA tournament,” Anderson said. “I want to win it. I want to have a successful college career with a lot of winning, being happy with that, and then I want to play for as long as I can. So whether that's the WNBA or playing overseas, I want to have that option for myself. I don't know what's going to happen in life, but I want to keep working so I can have that all.”

So far in her career, Anderson has worked with a bevy of influential coaches and programs. Recently, she was one of just 46 players invited to Team USA U-17 National Team trials back in May. Anderson called it an amazing experience. She also made sure to praise her mentors along the way.

“Coach Darrell and Rhythm Dribble — I've been going to him like since fourth grade,” Anderson said. “It's in Maryland, and I go a couple times a week. He’s been developing me with my ball handling and everything. And then I would say Coach Lex. He's kind of like a shooting coach. He's like in the DMV area. I've been going to him since like second grade."

"So those are the two trainers that I've been going to since a young age, and they've always supported me and they've really helped me develop. And my parents, they're always rebounding for me and helping me. And then Coach Scott, my AAU coach. There's like a lot of people, but Coach Scott helped me the last two years preparing for that college and that next level with the playstyle and stuff. Coach Crystal as well.”

After working with those coaches, Anderson ended up averaging 23.3 points, 2.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game during her junior season at the Potomac School. Analysts from multiple sites (ESPNW, PrepGirlsHoops and others) view Anderson as a rising star who could vault up the Class of 2027 recruiting ranking during her upcoming senior season.

As Anderson prepares for her final high school season, she also has an eye on the distant future. She wants to play a role in reviving a standard of great success on Grounds.

“I'm super excited to get started, and I'm looking to win an NCAA championship, so I want to help do that,” Anderson said.