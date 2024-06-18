Virginia Basketball Makes First Contact With Class of 2026 Recruiting Targets
NCAA recruiting rules allow college basketball coaches to make direct contact with potential recruits starting the summer after their sophomore year. For the 2026 recruiting class, coaches could begin making unrestricted calls and texts to recruiting targets starting at midnight on June 15th.
Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers have already reached out to several potential targets in the class of 2026 since the unlimited contact period began on Thursday. Here's a list of 2026 recruits who have reportedly been contacted by UVA so far:
Deron Rippey Jr.
Position: point guard
Height: 6'1"
School: Blair Academy (NJ)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 40 overall, No. 5 point guard
Chase Foster
Position: power forward
Height: 6'8"
School: Edmondson-Westside (MD)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 35 overall, No. 5 power forward
Manny Green
Position: small forward
Height: 6'6"
School: Cedar Grove (GA)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 54 overall, No. 16 small forward
Jalyn Collingwood
Position: small forward
Height: 6'5"
School: Sidwell Friends School (DC)
Recruiting rankings (Rivals): four-star, No. 112 overall
Neiko Mundey
Position: point guard
Height: 6'1"
School: Shabach Christian Academy (MD)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 51 overall, No. 7 point guard
Jordan Smith Jr. - OFFERED
Position: shooting guard
Height: 6'3"
School: Paul VI Catholic (VA)
Recruiting rankings (247): five-star, No. 8 overall, No. 2 shooting guard
Shane Pendergrass
Position: power forward
Height: 6'9"
School: Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
Recruiting rankings (247): three-star, No. 107 overall, No. 17 power forward
Symon Ghai
Position: center
Height: 7'2"
School: St. John Vianney (MO)
Recruiting rankings (On3): four-star, No. 45 overall, No. 7 center
Kayden Allen
Position: small forward
Height: 6'6"
School: Montverde Academy (FL)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 17 overall, No. 7 small forward