Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Makes First Contact With Class of 2026 Recruiting Targets

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have reached out to several potential recruits in the class of 2026 at the start of the unlimited contact period

Matt Newton

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NCAA recruiting rules allow college basketball coaches to make direct contact with potential recruits starting the summer after their sophomore year. For the 2026 recruiting class, coaches could begin making unrestricted calls and texts to recruiting targets starting at midnight on June 15th. 

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers have already reached out to several potential targets in the class of 2026 since the unlimited contact period began on Thursday. Here's a list of 2026 recruits who have reportedly been contacted by UVA so far:

Deron Rippey Jr.
Position: point guard
Height: 6'1"
School: Blair Academy (NJ)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 40 overall, No. 5 point guard

Chase Foster
Position: power forward
Height: 6'8"
School: Edmondson-Westside (MD)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 35 overall, No. 5 power forward

Manny Green
Position: small forward
Height: 6'6"
School: Cedar Grove (GA)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 54 overall, No. 16 small forward

Jalyn Collingwood
Position: small forward
Height: 6'5"
School: Sidwell Friends School (DC)
Recruiting rankings (Rivals): four-star, No. 112 overall

Neiko Mundey
Position: point guard
Height: 6'1"
School: Shabach Christian Academy (MD)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 51 overall, No. 7 point guard

Jordan Smith Jr. - OFFERED
Position: shooting guard
Height: 6'3"
School: Paul VI Catholic (VA)
Recruiting rankings (247): five-star, No. 8 overall, No. 2 shooting guard

Shane Pendergrass
Position: power forward
Height: 6'9"
School: Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
Recruiting rankings (247): three-star, No. 107 overall, No. 17 power forward

Symon Ghai
Position: center
Height: 7'2"
School: St. John Vianney (MO)
Recruiting rankings (On3): four-star, No. 45 overall, No. 7 center

Kayden Allen
Position: small forward
Height: 6'6"
School: Montverde Academy (FL)
Recruiting rankings (247): four-star, No. 17 overall, No. 7 small forward

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 