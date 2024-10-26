Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Four-Star Forward Cody Peck
Even with the start of a momentous Virginia basketball season right around the corner, interim head coach Ron Sanchez and his staff are working hard on the recruiting trail to ensure the future of the program. The Cavaliers extended their second scholarship offer in as many days, as four-star forward Cody Peck picked up an offer from Virginia, he announced on social media on Friday evening.
A 6'10" power forward/center originally from Matthews, North Carolina, Peck plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Peck has not yet been rated by 247Sports or ESPN, but he's a four-star according to Rivals and On3, which has him ranked as the No. 29 overall recruit in the class of 2026, the No. 5 power forward in the country, and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Florida. On3 recently updated their recruiting rankings for the class of 2026 and Peck was one of the biggest stock risers, going from No. 68 to No. 29.
The major conference offers have come raining in for Peck since this summer, as Virginia joins a list of suitors that includes Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Creighton, Wake Forest, LSU, NC State, SMU, St. John's, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, and Virginia Tech. Peck took an unofficial visit to Virginia back in late September and has also taken unofficial visits to NC State and Virginia Tech this fall.
Watch some of Cody Peck's highlights in the video below:
The scholarship offer to Peck comes one day after Sanchez and company extended an offer to 2024 four-star small forward Manny Green on Thursday.
Virginia had previously offered a number of recruits from the class of 2026 while Tony Bennett was head coach. With the same staff that identified those recruits still on board at UVA, it would be assumed that those scholarship offers are still active at this time. With these recent offers to Manny Green and Cody Peck, we have Virginia's unofficial list of offers in the 2026 recruiting class as the following:
- four-star center/power forward Latrell Allmond (Richmond, VA)
- five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (Fairfax, VA)
- four-star point guard Jonathan Sanderson (Saline, MI)
- three-star point guard Jordan Skyers (Bronx, NY)
- four-star small forward Manny Green (Ellenwood, GA)
- four-star center/power forward Cody Peck (Matthews, NC)
Stay tuned to Virginia Cavaliers On SI for all the latest UVA basketball recruiting news and updates.
