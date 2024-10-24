Virginia Basketball: Ty Jerome, Jay Huff Deliver Strong NBA Season Debuts
A new NBA season is officially underway and some of the nine former Virginia basketball players who found themselves on NBA rosters to begin the season are already off to solid starts to the 2024-2025 campaign, headlined by a couple of very promising performances by Ty Jerome and Jay Huff in their first games of the year.
To see a full list of those nine former Wahoos in the NBA and their outlooks for the 2024-2025 NBA season, click here: Nine Former UVA Basketball Players on NBA Opening Night Rosters
An ankle injury caused Ty Jerome to miss all but two games in the 2023-2024 season, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are still very high on him heading into this season and he showed why in the season opener. In less than19 minutes on the floor, Jerome scored 14 points and posted six assists, two rebounds, and two steals to help the Cavs rout the Toronto Raptors 136-106. He was 6/7 from the floor and made both of his three-point attempts, including this step-back jumper from the top of the key at the end of the shot clock.
Jay Huff is still on a two-way deal, but a strong showing in the preseason has people thinking this could finally be the year he gets converted to a standard contract. The 7'1" center got off to a great start in his first game with the Memphis Grizzlies, recording 13 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 22 minutes played to help the Grizz beat the Utah Jazz 126-124. Huff made four of his six field goal attempts and was 3/5 from beyond the arc, including back-to-back threes in rapid succession during the second quarter.
Ryan Dunn made his NBA debut and scored his first career points for the Phoenix Suns in their 116-113 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers. In his first taste of NBA action, Dunn played nine minutes and made a driving layup in the third quarter for his first NBA basket. He also collected two rebounds, blocked one shot, and dished out an assist to (UVA fans, look away) Grayson Allen for a corner three.
De'Andre Hunter got the start for the Atlanta Hawks in their 120-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets and recorded 12 points, six rebounds, two steals, and an assist. He was +10 in 26 minutes on the floor and shot 3/10 from the field, 2/4 from beyond the arc, and 4/5 from the free throw line.
On Tuesday's opening-night doubleheader, the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics crushed the New York Knicks 132-109 and tied the NBA record for three-pointers in a single game with 29 triples. The C's had more than eight minutes left in the game when they tied the record, but missed their final 13 attempts and failed to break it. Sam Hauser made two of those 29 threes on seven attempts and recorded 10 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes of game action.
Reece Beekman did not see playing time for the Golden State Warriors in their season-opening win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Malcolm Brogdon (Washington Wizards) and Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans) are both out with injuries to start the season and Anthony Gill could make his season debut on Thursday night, when the Wizards host Hauser's Celtics in Washington, D.C.
