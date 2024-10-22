Nine Former UVA Basketball Players on NBA Opening Night Rosters
Another NBA season is upon us. The 2024-2025 NBA season begins on Tuesday and nine former Virginia basketball players are on the opening-night rosters of NBA teams, second-most among Atlantic Coast Conference programs.
Two UVA rookies are hoping to make their NBA debuts as Ryan Dunn joins the Phoenix Suns as a first round draft pick and Reece Beekman tries to find an opportunity with the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract. Meanwhile, Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III both earned major paydays this offseason, as Hauser signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension to remain with the Boston Celtics and Murphy just this week signed a four-year, $112 million contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans. We also saw two former Cavaliers join forces this offseason, as Malcolm Brogdon made his way over to the Washington Wizards to reunite with former UVA teammate Anthony Gill.
See below for more information on each of the nine former UVA basketball players in the NBA ahead of the start of the 2024-2025 season.
Trey Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Experience: 4th Season
2023-2024 Stats: 57 games, 23 starts, 14.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 38.0% 3pt FG, 29.6 mpg
Depth Chart Projection: Sixth Man, Backup Small Forward or Power Forward
Outlook: Murphy got paid just before the season started, signing a four-year, $112 million contract extension that will keep him in New Orleans through the 2028-2029 season. The Pels demonstrated a big commitment to the sharpshooting wing despite some recent injury concerns, as he missed 25 games last season and is expected to miss some time at the beginning of this season with a hamstring injury suffered earlier this month. By adding Dejounte Murray to a core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum along with some solid role players like Murphy and Herb Jones, the Pelicans are hoping to win their first playoff series since 2018. Murphy will have a big role to play in those efforts when he returns, as he looks to show he has the potential to develop into a star in this league by making his game a little more well-rounded to compliment his strengths of shooting the three and throwing down dunks.
De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks
NBA Experience: 6th Season
2023-2024 Stats: 57 games, 37 starts, 15.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 38.5% 3pt FG, 29.5 mpg
Depth Chart Projection: Starting Small Forward
Outlook: Hunter averaged a career-high 15.6 points per game last season, but the Hawks narrowly missed the playoffs and haven't been able to recapture the magic from their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Trae Young is Trae Young and is still one of the best offensive playmakers in the league, but critics have wondered whether his style of play has directly resulted in his co-stars like Hunter, Jalen Johnson, and (last year) Dejounte Murray not quite reaching their potential while in a Hawks uniform. Hunter will again be tasked with guarding the opposing team's top wing, but the Hawks are expected to struggle defensively as a team again and will likely have to scrap and claw just to make the playoffs.
Malcolm Brogdon - Washington Wizards
NBA Experience: 9th Season
2023-2024 Stats: 39 games, 25 starts, 15.7 ppg, 5.5 apg, 3.8 rpg, 41.2% 3pt FG, 28.7 mpg
Depth Chart Projection: Starting Point Guard (upon return from injury)
Outlook: This summer, Brogdon was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Washington Wizards, the fifth different team Brogdon has suited up for in his career and his fourth different team in the last four seasons. The move reunites him with former UVA teammate Anthony Gill and Brogdon seems to be excited about his new team, but then came the report a couple of weeks ago that he suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb which required surgery on his shooting hand. Brogdon could be out for as long as a month to start the season and even when he returns, the Wizards are not projected to be playoff contenders for the fourth year in a row and Brogdon could very well become a trade piece in the middle of the season if he returns and plays well.
Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards
NBA Experience: 5th Season
2023-2024 Stats: 50 games, 3 starts, 3.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 46.9% FG, 9.3 mpg
Depth Chart Projection: Third-String Forward
Outlook: As it turns out, there are benefits to being a good guy. The Washington Wizards re-signed Anthony Gill to a two-year deal worth almost $5 million this offseason, a good payday for a player who averages less than four points per game and will likely never have a significant role for any NBA team. But that's perfectly fine for Gill, who serves as the perfect example of the ideal teammate and presence in an NBA locker room. He's good for a couple of decent games each year, but won't see the court for extended playing time for the Wizards, who will prioritize playing younger players this season. Let's just hope we get to see Gill and Brogdon share the court at least a few times this year.
Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics
NBA Experience: 4th Season
2023-2024 Stats: 79 games, 13 starts, 9.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 42.4% 3pt FG, 22.0 mpg
Depth Chart Projection: Backup Small Forward or Power Forward
Outlook: Like Trey Murphy III, Sam Hauser signed a big contract extension this offseason, agreeing to terms on a four-year, $45 million extension to remain with the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics through the 2028-2029 season. Hauser earned that money by shooting 42.4% from three last season, the fourth-best mark in the NBA among players with at least 400 three-point attempts. He proved to be a valuable piece in the playoffs, shooting 38.0% from three in the postseason, scoring 5.4 points per game, and also playing solid defense, which was a major question for him going in. Now, with the Celtics securing him to the roster in the long term, Hauser will look to reward their faith by taking the next step forward in his development as he seeks to help Boston defend its crown.
Ryan Dunn - Phoenix Suns
NBA Experience: 1st Season
2023-2024 Stats: N/A
Depth Chart Projection: Third-String Forward/Bench Player
Outlook: The Phoenix Suns might have gotten the steal of the 2024 NBA Draft, as Ryan Dunn, drafted for his athleticism and defensive prowess, has developed what appears to be a reliable three-point jumper, seemingly over night. Dunn shot 43.3% from beyond the arc and knocked down 13 threes in five preseason games, more triples than he hit in his 65-game collegiate career at Virginia. We're still not sure if he'll crack the rotation early on, but don't be surprised if the Suns give him some opportunities, especially if they're struggling on the defensive end. At the very least, if he is truly shedding his draft label of being an offensive liability, then the future (and possibly very near future) is extremely bright for Ryan Dunn in the NBA.
Ty Jerome - Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Experience: 6th Season
2023-2024 Stats: 2 games, 2.0 ppg, 1.5 apg, 7.5 mpg
Depth Chart Projection: Third-String Point Guard/Bench Player
Outlook: This is a big prove-it year for Ty Jerome, who signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, but then played just two games the entire 2023-2024 season due to an ankle injury that required surgery. The Cavs are fairly deep at guard with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, and Max Strus, but Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, called Jerome the "MVP of September" and said the former UVA point guard had been "balling" in early preseason workouts. Jerome could see some opportunities as a backup point guard and it's up to him to cash in on those chances and realize his potential as a former first round draft pick.
Reece Beekman - Golden State Warriors (two-way)
NBA Experience: 1st Season
2023-2024 Stats: N/A
Depth Chart Projection: Bench Player, G League
Outlook: The two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year is likely to spend a big chunk of his rookie season in the G League, but Beekman will hopefully turn heads at that level and show he deserves some opportunities with the Golden State Warriors. As a player on a two-way contract, Beekman can play up to 50 NBA regular season games, but is not eligible for postseason action unless he is converted to a standard contract. Beekman, who would do well to follow Ryan Dunn's example by suddenly developing a lights-out three-point jumper, will have to earn his shot in the NBA through hard work and patience.
Jay Huff - Memphis Grizzlies (two-way)
NBA Experience: 4th Season
2023-2024 Stats: 20 games, 1.2 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 33.3% 3pt FG, 2.5 mpg
Depth Chart Projection: Bench Player
Outlook: Could this finally be the year that Jay Huff escapes the dungeon of the NBA G League? The 7'1" center has been stuck there for his entire career despite consistently crushing it at that level. This preseason, Huff put on a show with his usual blocks and slam dunks, but it also looks like his three-point shot has never been better, as he shot 43% from downtown while averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Huff is still a highly effective rim-runner on offense and rim-protector on defense and with his three-point shot, the Memphis Grizzlies would be silly not to give him some real chances. In his first three years in the NBA, Huff has played in just 31 total games and those were usually just garbage time appearances. This could be the season that finally changes.